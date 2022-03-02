Clemson and Syracuse play the first game of the ACC Women's Tournament on Wednesday afternoon looking to snap long losing streaks.

Clemson heads into the ACC Tournament on a four-game losing streak and has won just twice in the last 11 games.

How to Watch Clemson vs Syracuse in Women's College Basketball Today:

Game Date: March 2, 2022

Game Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV: NESN Plus

Live stream the Clemson vs Syracuse game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

It has been a tough stretch for the Tigers to end the season, but they haven't played poorly. They played No. 11 Georgia Tech tough both times they faced the Yellow Jackets and nearly upset them on the road, but ended up losing in overtime.

They have been close, yet haven't been able to break through, but Wednesday they hope they can finally get another win and take down a Syracuse team they lost to back on Dec. 11.

The Orange took down the Tigers 86-46 in their first meeting but won just three more times the rest of the year.

Syracuse went just 4-14 in the ACC this year and come into the tournament on a five-game losing streak.

The Orange have struggled just like Clemson this year but will look to take them down for a second time this season and set up a date with five-seed Virginia Tech on Thursday afternoon.

Regional restrictions may apply.