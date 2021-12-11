Skip to main content
    December 11, 2021
    How to Watch Clemson at Syracuse in Women's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Clemson opens its conference schedule against Syracuse on Saturday in this women's college basketball matchup.
    Clemson (4-3) will take to the road on Saturday to face Syracuse (6-4, 0-1) in an ACC women's basketball contest.

    Game Date: Dec. 11, 2021

    Game Time: 6 p.m. ET

    TV: ACC Network

    Live Stream Clemson at Syracuse on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Syracuse dropped its first conference game back in November to Notre Dame, losing 82-56. The team has won four in a row now though, including a win over a ranked Ohio State team last week.

    That victory over the Buckeyes was Clemson's first win over a team with a Her Hoop Stats rating in the top 50 after the team lost its first three such games to Notre Dame, South Florida and Buffalo.

    The Orange are 16th in points per game, but this new-look team comprised mainly of transfers has struggled defensively, ranking 253rd in the country in scoring defense.

    Chrislyn Carr leads the team in scoring at 15.4 points per game on 48.4% shooting, with Teisha Hyman is second at 14.9 points per game. All five starters average double-digit points per game, while the top bench scorer is at 5.6 per contest while appearing in just half of the games. As for Clemson, the Tigers have played three teams with a top 100 HHS rating, losing all of those games, including a 76-45 loss to No. 1 South Carolina.

    The Tigers are 133rd in scoring offense and 173rd in scoring defense. Delicia Washington leads the team in scoring at 14.1 points per game. 

    Eno Inyang has been one of the best offensive rebounders in the country, grabbing 4.1 boards per game on that end. She ranks 21st in the nation. 

    The most recent meeting of these teams was last January, with Clemson winning 86-77 in overtime.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

