How to Watch Cleveland State vs IUPUI in Women's College Basketball

Skip to main content

How to Watch the Horizon League Championship: Cleveland State vs IUPUI in Women's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Cleveland State and IUPUI play in the championship of the Horizon League Tournament on Tuesday afternoon

Cleveland State upset three-seeded Green Bay on Monday night to earn a trip to the Horizon League Championship game. The Vikings lost to them just over a week ago 66-64, but exacted their revenge with a 69-42 blowout win in the semifinals.

How to Watch the Horizon League Championship Cleveland State vs IUPUI in Women's College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Mar. 8, 2022

Game Time: 12:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN U (G)

Live stream the Cleveland State vs IUPUI game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The win was their sixth in the last seven games and set up a date with top-seeded IUPUI with an automatic berth into the NCAA Tournament on the line.

The Vikings played the Jaguars just once this year and lost 82-64 back on January 29th and will be looking to avenge that loss and pick up a tournament championship.

IUPUI will look to keep that from happening as it goes for its fourth straight win. The Jaguars lost to Green Bay on February 19th, but that is their only loss in their last 19 games as they have been playing great basketball.

The Jaguars finished the season with just four losses and even had a huge 74-73 win against Big Ten champion Iowa.

They have been the best team in the Horizon League all year and Tuesday afternoon they will look to finish the job and bring home a tournament championship with a win over Cleveland State.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

March
8
2022

Horizon League Championship Cleveland State vs IUPUI in Women's College Basketball

TV CHANNEL: ESPN U (G)
Time
12:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Mar 5, 2021; Las Vegas, NV, USA; A general view of a Wilson NCAA official basketball and rim and net during a Pac-12 Conference women's tournament semifinal between the Arizona Wildcats and the UCLA Bruins at Mandalay Bay Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Women's College Basketball

How to Watch Cleveland State vs IUPUI in Women's College Basketball

By Adam Childs1 minute ago
Mar 5, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Capitals left wing Alex Ovechkin (8) controls the puck against the Seattle Kraken in the third period at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Calgary Flames vs. Washington Capitals: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/8/2022

By What's On TV Staff12 minutes ago
Mar 4, 2022; Anaheim, California, USA; Anaheim Ducks center Trevor Zegras (46) celebrates with left wing Sonny Milano (12) and left wing Rickard Rakell (67) after scoring a goal against the Vegas Golden Knights during the second period at Honda Center. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Chicago Blackhawks vs. Anaheim Ducks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/8/2022

By What's On TV Staff13 minutes ago
Mar 6, 2022; Saint Paul, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Wild left wing Kirill Kaprizov (97) skates with the puck in the third period against the Dallas Stars at Xcel Energy Center. Mandatory Credit: Matt Blewett-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Minnesota Wild vs. New York Rangers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/8/2022

By What's On TV Staff13 minutes ago
Mar 6, 2022; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; Seattle Kraken right wing Jordan Eberle (7) tries to skate with the puck the past Carolina Hurricanes center Sebastian Aho (20) during the third period at PNC Arena. Mandatory Credit: James Guillory-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Seattle Kraken: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/8/2022

By What's On TV Staff15 minutes ago
Mar 7, 2022; Buffalo, New York, USA; Florida Panthers center Sam Reinhart (13) skates around Buffalo Sabres defenseman Robert Hagg (8) with the puck during the third period at KeyBank Center. Mandatory Credit: Timothy T. Ludwig-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Pittsburgh Penguins vs. Florida Panthers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/8/2022

By What's On TV Staff16 minutes ago
Feb 28, 2022; Newark, New Jersey, USA; Vancouver Canucks goaltender Thatcher Demko (35) makes a save in front of New Jersey Devils left wing Jesper Bratt (63) during the third period at Prudential Center. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

New Jersey Devils vs. Colorado Avalanche: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/8/2022

By What's On TV Staff17 minutes ago
Mar 5, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Flyers right wing Cam Atkinson (89) celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal against the Chicago Blackhawks in the third period at the Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Mitchell Leff-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Philadelphia Flyers vs. Vegas Golden Knights: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/8/2022

By What's On TV Staff18 minutes ago
Soccer

Real Madrid vs. Paris Saint-Germain: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/9/2022

By What's On TV Staff47 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy