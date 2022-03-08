How to Watch Cleveland State vs IUPUI in Women's College Basketball

Cleveland State and IUPUI play in the championship of the Horizon League Tournament on Tuesday afternoon

Cleveland State upset three-seeded Green Bay on Monday night to earn a trip to the Horizon League Championship game. The Vikings lost to them just over a week ago 66-64, but exacted their revenge with a 69-42 blowout win in the semifinals.

How to Watch the Horizon League Championship Cleveland State vs IUPUI in Women's College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Mar. 8, 2022

Game Time: 12:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN U (G)

The win was their sixth in the last seven games and set up a date with top-seeded IUPUI with an automatic berth into the NCAA Tournament on the line.

The Vikings played the Jaguars just once this year and lost 82-64 back on January 29th and will be looking to avenge that loss and pick up a tournament championship.

IUPUI will look to keep that from happening as it goes for its fourth straight win. The Jaguars lost to Green Bay on February 19th, but that is their only loss in their last 19 games as they have been playing great basketball.

The Jaguars finished the season with just four losses and even had a huge 74-73 win against Big Ten champion Iowa.

They have been the best team in the Horizon League all year and Tuesday afternoon they will look to finish the job and bring home a tournament championship with a win over Cleveland State.

