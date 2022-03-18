How to Watch Cleveland State vs. Northeastern: Women's College Basketball Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Cleveland State Vikings (20-8) hit the court against the Northeastern Huskies (14-15) on Friday, March 18, 2022 at 7:30 PM ET.
How to Watch Cleveland State vs. Northeastern
- Game Day: Friday, March 18, 2022
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Arena: Clive M. Beck Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV
Key Stats for Cleveland State vs. Northeastern
- The Vikings record 6.8 more points per game (67.8) than the Huskies allow (61).
- When Cleveland State puts up more than 61 points, it is 14-3.
- Northeastern is 13-7 when giving up fewer than 67.8 points.
- The Huskies' 61.9 points per game are only 4.1 more points than the 57.8 the Vikings give up.
- When it scores more than 57.8 points, Northeastern is 13-8.
- Cleveland State is 14-0 when it gives up fewer than 61.9 points.
- The Vikings are at the 109th spot in the nation's scoring charts (67.8 PPG), while the Huskies allow the 127th-fewest points per game (61) in the nation.
- The 223rd-ranked scoring college basketball team (61.9 PPG) is Northeastern, while the Cleveland State squad ranks 61st in the country defensively (57.8 PPG).
Cleveland State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/24/2022
Milwaukee
W 67-55
Home
2/26/2022
Green Bay
L 66-64
Home
3/3/2022
Northern Kentucky
W 59-51
Home
3/7/2022
Green Bay
W 69-42
Away
3/8/2022
IUPUI
L 61-54
Away
3/18/2022
Northeastern
-
Home
Northeastern Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/25/2022
JMU
W 65-52
Home
2/27/2022
Towson
L 57-56
Home
3/3/2022
UNC Wilmington
W 63-48
Away
3/5/2022
Charleston (SC)
L 73-64
Away
3/11/2022
Towson
L 58-49
Away
3/18/2022
Cleveland State
-
Away
