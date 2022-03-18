Skip to main content

How to Watch Cleveland State vs. Northeastern: Women's College Basketball Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Cleveland State Vikings (20-8) hit the court against the Northeastern Huskies (14-15) on Friday, March 18, 2022 at 7:30 PM ET.

How to Watch Cleveland State vs. Northeastern

  • Game Day: Friday, March 18, 2022
  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • Arena: Clive M. Beck Center
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Watch women's college basketball for free with a 7-day trial to fuboTV!

Key Stats for Cleveland State vs. Northeastern

  • The Vikings record 6.8 more points per game (67.8) than the Huskies allow (61).
  • When Cleveland State puts up more than 61 points, it is 14-3.
  • Northeastern is 13-7 when giving up fewer than 67.8 points.
  • The Huskies' 61.9 points per game are only 4.1 more points than the 57.8 the Vikings give up.
  • When it scores more than 57.8 points, Northeastern is 13-8.
  • Cleveland State is 14-0 when it gives up fewer than 61.9 points.
  • The Vikings are at the 109th spot in the nation's scoring charts (67.8 PPG), while the Huskies allow the 127th-fewest points per game (61) in the nation.
  • The 223rd-ranked scoring college basketball team (61.9 PPG) is Northeastern, while the Cleveland State squad ranks 61st in the country defensively (57.8 PPG).

Cleveland State Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/24/2022

Milwaukee

W 67-55

Home

2/26/2022

Green Bay

L 66-64

Home

3/3/2022

Northern Kentucky

W 59-51

Home

3/7/2022

Green Bay

W 69-42

Away

3/8/2022

IUPUI

L 61-54

Away

3/18/2022

Northeastern

-

Home

Northeastern Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/25/2022

JMU

W 65-52

Home

2/27/2022

Towson

L 57-56

Home

3/3/2022

UNC Wilmington

W 63-48

Away

3/5/2022

Charleston (SC)

L 73-64

Away

3/11/2022

Towson

L 58-49

Away

3/18/2022

Cleveland State

-

Away

How To Watch

March
18
2022

Northeastern Huskies at Cleveland State Vikings

TV CHANNEL:
Time
7:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
