How to Watch College of Charleston vs Northeastern: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

College of Charleston and Northeastern face off today in a tightly-contested Colonial Athletic Association matchup.

Charleston and Northeastern have very similar overall records, but the conference record for both teams is very different.

How to watch College of Charleston vs Northeastern today:

Game Date: Jan. 26, 2022

Game Time: 5 p.m. ET

TV: NESN

Watch the College of Charleston vs Northeastern game online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Northeastern is 10-6 overall and 4-2 in the conference, and Charleston is 10-7 overall but 2-4 in conference play.

It has been a very up-and-down year for the Cougars as they started the season 3-0 and then lost the following three games. They would rebound to win five consecutive games after that but then lost another three straight.

Charleston is coming off a 64-55 loss to James Madison and is hoping to get the season back on track tonight.

The Huskies are in a different spot. They are riding a two-game winning streak and are hoping to extend it to three games tonight with a win over Charleston.

Ironically, Charleston has the best scoring offense in the CAA, and it can show that tonight against Northeastern. 

This will be a very important game for the Cougars, who are hoping they do not fall further in the standings, and a Huskies team hoping to climb the ladder of the CAA.

How To Watch

January
26
2022

College of Charleston vs Northeastern

TV CHANNEL: NESN
Time
5:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
