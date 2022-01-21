Skip to main content

How to Watch Colorado at Arizona State in Women's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

One of the Pac-12’s best in Colorado hits the road to face its conference rival Arizona State in women's college basketball Friday.

Colorado (13–2) was looking like the surprise team of the season and a potential party crasher in the NCAA tournament. Then, the Buffaloes dropped two games in a row in conference play and looked more human. Colorado looks to get back on track against the Sun Devils (8–5), who are playing their first conference game of the season.

How to Watch Colorado at Arizona State in Women's College Basketball today:

Game Date: Jan. 21, 2022

Game Time: 7 p.m. ET

TV: Pac-12 Arizona (IN)

Watch Colorado at Arizona State online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

After a 13–0 start to the season, Colorado has dropped two games in a row in conference play to Stanford and Oregon State:

In Colorado’s two losses, it played a competitive game against No. 2 Stanford and had a tough finish against Oregon State in overtime.

The Buffaloes are staying in these games and playing competitive basketball, but they are taking their lumps early in conference play and look to use that to strengthen their team overall heading into the final leg of the season.

Colorado is on a four-game road trip, losing the first game to Oregon State before facing off against Arizona State tonight and closing out with No. 10 Arizona and then Utah.

For Colorado, the big factor has to be its defense, which had given up 59 points or fewer in 12 straight games before conference play. However, that same defense has given up 60-plus points in every game in conference so far.

On the other side, Arizona State is 0–1 against ranked teams and has not started conference play with its first six games being postponed. This will be a big test for it after a 22-day hiatus. 

How To Watch

January
21
2022

Colorado at Arizona State

TV CHANNEL: Pac-12 Arizona (IN)
Time
7:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
