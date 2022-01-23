How to Watch Colorado at Arizona in Women's College Basketball

Colorado has dropped three in a row and will look to knock off No. 10 Arizona in women's college basketball.

This season started off great for Colorado (13-3), winning its first 13 games and starting 2-0 in conference play before losing three games in a row, with No. 10 Arizona (13-2) up next for it to try and stop the bleeding. Both of these teams have the potential to challenge Stanford in the Pac-12 and make waves in the NCAA Tournament, but as of late, they have hit rough patches.

How to Watch Colorado at Arizona today:

Game Date: Jan. 23, 2022

Game Time: 2:00 p.m. ET

TV: Pac-12 Mountain (IN)

Arizona is coming off a win over Utah (76-64) rebounding after their second loss in four games as they try to build some momentum in conference play:

It has been a struggle for both Arizona and Colorado over their past four games.

For Arizona, it has traded wins and losses in its last four games, going 2-2 against USC (67-76), Oregon State (55-53), Oregon (66-68) and Utah (76-64). Each loss was a close game that could have been a win, but regardless Arizona, has looked more human over the past few weeks.

Colorado has been a little more dramatic of a change, losing three in a row after its 13-0 start to the season.

The Buffs losses came to No. 2 Stanford (52-60), Oregon State (66-69) and Arizona State (52-57), for three losses by a combined 16 total points.

These are two really good teams that are experiencing what nearly every team experiences, a rough patch. These rough patches can teach teams more about themselves and strengthen them, or snowball into a season pitfall.

How will Colorado and Arizona react to their rough patch today?

