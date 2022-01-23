How to Watch Colorado at Arizona in Women's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
This season started off great for Colorado (13-3), winning its first 13 games and starting 2-0 in conference play before losing three games in a row, with No. 10 Arizona (13-2) up next for it to try and stop the bleeding. Both of these teams have the potential to challenge Stanford in the Pac-12 and make waves in the NCAA Tournament, but as of late, they have hit rough patches.
Arizona is coming off a win over Utah (76-64) rebounding after their second loss in four games as they try to build some momentum in conference play:
It has been a struggle for both Arizona and Colorado over their past four games.
For Arizona, it has traded wins and losses in its last four games, going 2-2 against USC (67-76), Oregon State (55-53), Oregon (66-68) and Utah (76-64). Each loss was a close game that could have been a win, but regardless Arizona, has looked more human over the past few weeks.
Colorado has been a little more dramatic of a change, losing three in a row after its 13-0 start to the season.
The Buffs losses came to No. 2 Stanford (52-60), Oregon State (66-69) and Arizona State (52-57), for three losses by a combined 16 total points.
These are two really good teams that are experiencing what nearly every team experiences, a rough patch. These rough patches can teach teams more about themselves and strengthen them, or snowball into a season pitfall.
How will Colorado and Arizona react to their rough patch today?
