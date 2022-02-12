How to Watch Colorado at California in Women's College Basketball

The California Golden Bears and one of the best freshmen in the country, Jayda Curry, take on the Colorado Buffaloes.

It has been a tale of two seasons for Colorado (15-6) as they started off 10-0 before suffering their first loss to No. 2 Stanford (52-60) in a very one-sided game that brought them back to reality. Unfortunately, that reality was going 5-6 since that hot start and 4-6 in conference play with several bad losses. They head to play California (10-6) and one of the best freshmen in the country in Jayda Curry to try and get back on track.

How to Watch Colorado at California today:

Game Date: Feb. 11, 2022

Game Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

TV: Pac-12 Bay Area (OUT)

Watch Colorado at California online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Buffaloes have really struggled in conference play including their last conference loss to Washington State (56-63):

During the Buffaloes winning streak, they were not beating just lower-level teams. They had wins over big conference teams like Oklahoma State, Marquette and Wisconsin showing that they were for real.

Since then they have lost to the better teams in the Pac-12 in Stanford and Arizona, but also to Oregon State, Arizona State, Utah and Washington State.

Losing to the top-ranked teams is not a shame and will happen, but giving up games to the bottom of the conference has allowed the Buffaloes the opportunity to join them.

For the Golden Bears, it is all about Jayda Curry this season. The state of California overall has two Currys that are changing the game.

This season she is averaging 19.8 points, 3.7 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 1.2 steals per game on 40-35-79 splits. As a freshman. With nothing but room to grow Curry seems to have an unlimited ceiling.

Regional restrictions may apply.