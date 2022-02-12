Skip to main content

How to Watch Colorado at California in Women's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The California Golden Bears and one of the best freshmen in the country, Jayda Curry, take on the Colorado Buffaloes.

It has been a tale of two seasons for Colorado (15-6) as they started off 10-0 before suffering their first loss to No. 2 Stanford (52-60) in a very one-sided game that brought them back to reality. Unfortunately, that reality was going 5-6 since that hot start and 4-6 in conference play with several bad losses. They head to play California (10-6) and one of the best freshmen in the country in Jayda Curry to try and get back on track.

How to Watch Colorado at California today:

Game Date: Feb. 11, 2022

Game Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

TV: Pac-12 Bay Area (OUT)

Watch Colorado at California online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Buffaloes have really struggled in conference play including their last conference loss to Washington State (56-63):

During the Buffaloes winning streak, they were not beating just lower-level teams. They had wins over big conference teams like Oklahoma State, Marquette and Wisconsin showing that they were for real.

Since then they have lost to the better teams in the Pac-12 in Stanford and Arizona, but also to Oregon State, Arizona State, Utah and Washington State.

Losing to the top-ranked teams is not a shame and will happen, but giving up games to the bottom of the conference has allowed the Buffaloes the opportunity to join them.

For the Golden Bears, it is all about Jayda Curry this season. The state of California overall has two Currys that are changing the game.

This season she is averaging 19.8 points, 3.7 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 1.2 steals per game on 40-35-79 splits. As a freshman. With nothing but room to grow Curry seems to have an unlimited ceiling. 

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

February
11
2022

Colorado at California

TV CHANNEL: Pac-12 Bay Area (OUT)
Time
10:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Colorado Oklahoma State Women's Basketball
Women's College Basketball

How to Watch Colorado at California in Women's College Basketball

53 seconds ago
USATSI_15498093
Women's College Basketball

How to Watch Utah at Stanford in Women's College Basketball

53 seconds ago
USATSI_15690887
Women's College Basketball

How to Watch UCLA at Washington State in Women's College Basketball

53 seconds ago
USATSI_15498042 (1)
Women's College Basketball

How to Watch USC at Washington in Women's College Basketball

53 seconds ago
college soccer
Liga MX

How to Watch Puebla vs. Atlas

53 seconds ago
Natasha Cloud Athletes Unlimited
Athletes Unlimited Basketball

How to Watch Team Cloud vs. Team Hawkins

30 minutes ago
fresno state
College Basketball

How to Watch Fresno State at Colorado State in Men's College Basketball

30 minutes ago
USATSI_17652551
NHL

How to Watch Islanders at Oilers

1 hour ago
Jan 21, 2022; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson (00) gets between Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham (2) and forward Kelly Olynyk (13) and to the basket during the fourth quarter at Vivint Arena. Utah Jazz won 111-101. Mandatory Credit: Chris Nicoll-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

How to Watch Magic at Jazz

1 hour ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy