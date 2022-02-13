How to Watch Colorado at Stanford in Women's College Basketball

Colorado looks to get even with Stanford in Pac-12 play today in this women's college basketball matchup.

It has been a weird season for Colorado (16-6). Since starting 13-0, the Lady Buffaloes have gone 3-6, starting with a one-sided loss to No. 2 Stanford (20-3), who they get a second crack at today. The Cardinal are on another level right now, winning 12 in a row and looking like a team in a position to win a second straight national championship.

Back when the Buffaloes were undefeated and cruising, they lost their first test to the Cardinals (60-52) in a very big way:

In their first game, this season the Cardinal came back to close out the Buffaloes strong with a 52-37 run after the first period. The Buffaloes started the game off strong and looked like they were going to continue their undefeated streak, then the Cardinal took over.

Haley Jones (11 points, eight rebounds and five assists), Cameron Brink (10 points, seven rebounds and two blocks) were the only players in double figures for the Cardinal.

It was a sloppy game for the Cardinal with 22 turnovers to only 12 assists and 20 made field goals overall as a team.

Quay Miller came off the bench for an efficient 16 points in 19 minutes to lead the Buffaloes.

This is a huge game for the Buffaloes as they can return the favor against the Cardinal, snapping their 12 game win streak and getting their win back at the same time. It would be poetic for a team that showed so much promise before this bad stretch.

