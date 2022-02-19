Skip to main content

How to Watch Colorado at UCLA in Women's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Colorado Buffaloes look to get back on track against the UCLA Bruins.

This season is going to be defined by lost promise for Colorado (16-7) after the way they started the year and then how it ended. They started the season 13-0 and climbed into the Top 25 overall before going 3-7 and falling apart overall as a team. They take on UCLA (11-9) for the second time this season and look to get back on track with just four more games before the conference tournament begins.

How to Watch Colorado at UCLA today:

Game Date: Feb. 18, 2022

Game Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

TV: Pac-12 Los Angeles

Watch Colorado at UCLA online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Buffaloes beat the Bruins in their first game of the season about a month ago in a 71-63 game, which was the last game they were undefeated this season:

In their first game this season, the Buffaloes started the game off slow with just 10 points, but improved a little every quarter, which was enough to hold off the Bruins.

They got 25 points, 8 assists and 2 steals from Jaylyn Sherrod as she paced the offense. It was an all-around effort as she scored 9 points from two, 6 points from three and 13 from the free-throw line.

The rest of her starters added in 31 points with the bench chipping in with 15 more.

For the Bruins, they got 15 points, 5 assists and 4 rebounds from Natalie Chou and 31 points from Iimari Thomas, Charisma Osborne and Jaelynn Penn combined.

If the Buffaloes can get back on track and find the magic from their 13-0 start to the season in these final four regular season games, then they have a chance to be a surprise contender in the Pac-12 Tournament and then the NCAA Tournament after.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

February
18
2022

Colorado at UCLA

TV CHANNEL: Pac-12 Los Angeles
Time
10:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
