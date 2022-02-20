Skip to main content

How to Watch Colorado State at Nevada in Women’s College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Colorado State looks to extend their three-game winning streak on Sunday.

The Colorado State Rams (17-7) look to extend their three-game winning streak when they travel to take on Nevada (17-8) on Senior Day at the Lawlor Events Center on Sunday.

How to Watch Colorado State at Nevada in Women’s College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Feb. 20, 2022

Game Time: 3 p.m. ET

TV: Stadium 2

Live stream the Colorado State at Nevada game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Although Nevada has found more success recently against the Rams, Colorado State is 13-3 in the series history with four of those wins coming in Reno over the years. However, the Wolf Pack were victorious in three out of their last five matchups against the Rams.

Earlier this season, Colorado State won the first matchup against the Wolf Pack at Fort Collins thanks to a game-high 20 points from the Rams’ McKenna Hofschild in a 66-55 victory.

The two sides went back-and-forth for much of the game, but the Rams held a fourth-quarter lead by going nine-of-ten from the free throw line to close out the game.

Nevada has won two in a row after taking down Fresno State 72-68 in the team’s last action on Monday, but the Rams seem to have the Wolf Pack’s number when these two teams meet. 

Regional restrictions may apply.

Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

