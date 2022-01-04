Skip to main content
    January 4, 2022
    How to Watch Colorado State at San Diego State in Women's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Colorado State brings its five-game winning streak on the road to face San Diego State in women's hoops action.
    The Colorado State women's basketball team (10–1) is set to take on San Diego State (6–7) on Monday night in a Mountain West battle. The Aztecs are 0–2 in conference play, while the Rams are 1–0.

    How to Watch Colorado State at San Diego State in Women's College Basketball Today:

    Game Date: Jan. 3, 2021

    Game Time: 9 p.m. ET

    TV: Stadium 3

    Live stream the Colorado State at San Diego State game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    While two of Colorado State's wins are against non-Division I opponents, the team is still 8–1 against Division I schools and ranks 49th in scoring defense in those nine games.

    The team's only loss this year came against one of the nation's best teams, falling 71–56 to No. 3 Louisville. But that's been the only game against a team with a top 100 Her Hoop Stats rating. In fact, the team only played one other team ranked in the top 200 in that metric, beating Harvard in December. Despite the record, the team's opponent average winning percentage is 323rd in the country.

    As for the Aztecs, the team is 5–7 against Division I competition. It sits near the middle of the pack in the country: 171st in HHS rating, 167th in simple RPI and 233rd in points per game.

    The team has played a much tougher schedule than the Rams, with nine games against teams with a top 200 HHS rating. It's won four of those, including a win over Cal Baptist, which ranks 89th in that metric.

    Despite the records, this is a much more evenly matched game than you might expect.

