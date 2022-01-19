How to Watch Colorado State at Utah State in Women's College Basketball

Colorado State looks to get back to even in the Mountain West against winless Utah State in women's college basketball.

It has been a tough stretch for Colorado State (11-4) in its past four games, losing three and currently sitting on a two-game losing streak. The start of conference play has been tough for it, but its opponent tonight, Utah State (5-11), is winless in the Mountain West Conference (0-6) and has to be desperate for a win.

How to Watch Colorado State at Utah State today:

Game Date: Jan. 19, 2022

Game Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV: Stadium 1

Colorado State has won three of four games, with a 26-point win over San Jose State University in between:

This season, Colorado State is averaging 68.1 points per game and giving up 59.9 points to its opponents for an 8.2 average margin of victory. In conference play, it is putting up 72.0 points per game, which is up, but the defense is giving up 75.2 points to its opponents, which is a huge amount.

Colorado State has given up at least 64 points per game in every conference game this season with its offense all over the place.

On the other side for Utah State, the Aggies are scoring 66.3 points per game and giving up 77.4 points to opponents for a negative-11.1 average margin.

It has been a rough season for Utah State. So far in 16 games, it has lost 10 games by 10-plus points and it is currently on an eight-game losing streak (0-6 in conference games).

Colorado State has the potential to still contend for the conference crown still, winning games like this one against Utah State will determine its fate this season as either another middling team in the conference or a potential contender.

