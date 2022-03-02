Wyoming looks to make it three in a row against Colorado State.

The Wyoming Cowgirls (14-11) look to extend their two-game win streak when they host Colorado State (18-9) on Wednesday, with the Rams losing two in a row.

How to Watch Colorado State at Wyoming in Women’s College Basketball Today:

Game Date: March 2, 2022

Game Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

TV: Stadium 1

Colorado State has won three-straight games over the Cowgirls dating back to last season, including a 56-45 win in Fort Collins last month. In the win, the Rams’ defense was the story, holding Wyoming to a season-low 28 percent shooting on the night.

The Rams also used a strong third quarter where they outscored the Cowgirls 24-12 led by 16 points and ten assistants from Colorado State’s McKenna Hofschild. The lead only changed hands twice, with Colorado State controlling play for most of the game.

Recently, McKinley Bradshaw’s 30-point performance paced the Cowgirls in a 70-46 trouncing over San Diego State on Saturday, while Colorado State fell to UNLV 80-69 despite 21 points from Kendyll Kinzer.

The two conference foes now look to end the regular season on a positive note as they head into the Mountain West tournament next week.

