Skip to main content
    • November 14, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Colorado at Air Force in Women's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Colorado looks to move to 7–0 all-time against Air Force on Sunday in NCAA women's basketball.
    Author:

    The Colorado women's basketball team (1–0) goes on the road Sunday to take on Air Force (1–0).

    How to Watch Colorado at Air Force in Women's College Basketball Today:

    Game Date: Nov. 14, 2021

    Game Time: 4 p.m. ET

    TV: Stadium 1

    Live Stream Colorado at Air Force on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Colorado was picked to finish seventh in the Pac-12, and fifth-year forward Mya Hollingshed was selected to the preseason all-conference team.

    Hollingshed was key in the team's season-opening win over Oklahoma State, scoring 15 points and adding five rebounds and three blocks as the Buffaloes won 55–45. Despite shooting 36.2%, the team won because it held Oklahoma State to 31.5% shooting.

    Air Force was picked to finish 10th in the Mountain West, but despite the pessimistic outlook, the team won its opener against Denver handily, coming out on top with a 79–62 victory. Briana Autrey-Thompson led the way with 26 points on 10-for-20 shooting, while Riley Snyder added 18 points.

    Colorado has won all six games between these teams, most recently winning 88–46 last season. The Falcons had no way to stop Hollingshed, who scored 17 points on 8-for-9 shooting and also added 11 rebounds and a block.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    November
    14
    2021

    Colorado at Air Force

    TV CHANNEL: Stadium 1
    Time
    4:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Mar 19, 2021; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini center Kofi Cockburn (21) shoots against Drexel Dragons forward James Butler (51) during the first round of the 2021 NCAA Tournament at Indiana Farmers Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Syracuse vs. Drexel: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/14/2021

    47 seconds ago
    Mar 19, 2021; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini center Kofi Cockburn (21) shoots against Drexel Dragons forward James Butler (51) during the first round of the 2021 NCAA Tournament at Indiana Farmers Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Drexel vs. Syracuse: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/14/2021

    47 seconds ago
    Florida Gators Volleyball
    Women's College Volleyball

    How to Watch Purdue at Minnesota in Women's College Volleyball

    30 minutes ago
    USATSI_17124728
    NFL

    How to Watch Seahawks at Packers

    35 minutes ago
    Aug 19, 2021; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles running back Miles Sanders (26) is introduced against the New England Patriots at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
    NFL

    How to Watch Eagles at Broncos

    35 minutes ago
    Nov 7, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; Denver Broncos quarterback Teddy Bridgewater (5) comes off the field after the win over the Dallas Cowboys at AT&amp;T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
    NFL

    Denver Broncos vs. Philadelphia Eagles: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/14/2021

    35 minutes ago
    Nov 7, 2021; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) runs the ball against the Kansas City Chiefs during the first half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
    NFL

    Seattle Seahawks vs. Green Bay Packers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/14/2021

    35 minutes ago
    Oct 31, 2021; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Broncos running back Melvin Gordon III (25) runs the ball as Washington Football Team cornerback Benjamin St-Juste (25) defends in the fourth quarter at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
    NFL

    Philadelphia Eagles vs. Denver Broncos: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/14/2021

    35 minutes ago
    Oct 31, 2021; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith (7) and offensive tackle Duane Brown (76) walk to the sideline following a series against the Jacksonville Jaguars during the fourth quarter at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports
    NFL

    Green Bay Packers vs. Seattle Seahawks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/14/2021

    35 minutes ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy