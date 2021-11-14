Colorado looks to move to 7–0 all-time against Air Force on Sunday in NCAA women's basketball.

The Colorado women's basketball team (1–0) goes on the road Sunday to take on Air Force (1–0).

How to Watch Colorado at Air Force in Women's College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Nov. 14, 2021

Game Time: 4 p.m. ET

TV: Stadium 1

Live Stream Colorado at Air Force on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Colorado was picked to finish seventh in the Pac-12, and fifth-year forward Mya Hollingshed was selected to the preseason all-conference team.

Hollingshed was key in the team's season-opening win over Oklahoma State, scoring 15 points and adding five rebounds and three blocks as the Buffaloes won 55–45. Despite shooting 36.2%, the team won because it held Oklahoma State to 31.5% shooting.

Air Force was picked to finish 10th in the Mountain West, but despite the pessimistic outlook, the team won its opener against Denver handily, coming out on top with a 79–62 victory. Briana Autrey-Thompson led the way with 26 points on 10-for-20 shooting, while Riley Snyder added 18 points.

Colorado has won all six games between these teams, most recently winning 88–46 last season. The Falcons had no way to stop Hollingshed, who scored 17 points on 8-for-9 shooting and also added 11 rebounds and a block.

Regional restrictions may apply.