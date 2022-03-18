Colorado vs. Creighton: Women's NCAA Tournament First Round Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/18/2022

How to Watch Colorado vs. Creighton: Women's NCAA Tournament First Round Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 9, 2022; Storrs, Connecticut, USA; Creighton Bluejays guard Tatum Rembao (2) drives the ball against the UConn Huskies in the second half at Harry A. Gampel Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

Watch as the No. 7 Colorado Buffaloes (22-8) meet the No. 10 Creighton Bluejays (20-9) in the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Friday, starting at 1:30 PM.

How to Watch Colorado vs. Creighton

Game Day: Friday, March 18, 2022

Friday, March 18, 2022 Game Time: 1:30 PM ET

1:30 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Arena: Carver-Hawkeye Arena

Key Stats for Colorado vs. Creighton

The Buffaloes score 65.4 points per game, just 2.0 more points than the 63.4 the Bluejays allow.

Colorado has a 16-2 record when scoring more than 63.4 points.

Creighton is 13-2 when giving up fewer than 65.4 points.

The Bluejays score an average of 74.8 points per game, 18.0 more points than the 56.8 the Buffaloes give up to opponents.

Creighton is 20-5 when it scores more than 56.8 points.

Colorado has a 19-5 record when its opponents score fewer than 74.8 points.

The Buffaloes are the country's 152nd-ranked scoring team (65.4 PPG), while the Bluejays rank 178th in points per game allowed (63.4) in the country.

Creighton is college basketball's 22nd-ranked offense (74.8 PPG), while Colorado is the 44th-ranked defense (56.8).

Colorado Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 2/23/2022 Oregon W 86-83 Home 2/26/2022 Oregon State W 60-45 Home 3/2/2022 Washington W 64-52 Home 3/3/2022 Arizona W 45-43 Away 3/4/2022 Stanford L 71-45 Away 3/18/2022 Creighton - Home

