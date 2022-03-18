Colorado vs. Creighton: Women's NCAA Tournament First Round Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/18/2022

How to Watch Colorado vs. Creighton: Women's NCAA Tournament First Round Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Watch as the No. 7 Colorado Buffaloes (22-8) meet the No. 10 Creighton Bluejays (20-9) in the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Friday, starting at 1:30 PM.
How to Watch Colorado vs. Creighton
- Game Day: Friday, March 18, 2022
- Game Time: 1:30 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Arena: Carver-Hawkeye Arena
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Watch women's college basketball for free with a 7-day trial to fuboTV!
Key Stats for Colorado vs. Creighton
- The Buffaloes score 65.4 points per game, just 2.0 more points than the 63.4 the Bluejays allow.
- Colorado has a 16-2 record when scoring more than 63.4 points.
- Creighton is 13-2 when giving up fewer than 65.4 points.
- The Bluejays score an average of 74.8 points per game, 18.0 more points than the 56.8 the Buffaloes give up to opponents.
- Creighton is 20-5 when it scores more than 56.8 points.
- Colorado has a 19-5 record when its opponents score fewer than 74.8 points.
- The Buffaloes are the country's 152nd-ranked scoring team (65.4 PPG), while the Bluejays rank 178th in points per game allowed (63.4) in the country.
- Creighton is college basketball's 22nd-ranked offense (74.8 PPG), while Colorado is the 44th-ranked defense (56.8).
Colorado Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/23/2022
Oregon
W 86-83
Home
2/26/2022
Oregon State
W 60-45
Home
3/2/2022
Washington
W 64-52
Home
3/3/2022
Arizona
W 45-43
Away
3/4/2022
Stanford
L 71-45
Away
3/18/2022
Creighton
-
Home
Creighton Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/13/2022
Butler
W 96-49
Home
2/18/2022
Saint John's (NY)
W 107-59
Away
2/20/2022
Seton Hall
W 97-91
Away
2/27/2022
DePaul
L 90-84
Home
3/5/2022
Seton Hall
L 66-65
Home
3/18/2022
Colorado
-
Away
How To Watch
March
18
2022
First Round: Creighton vs. Colorado
TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
1:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)