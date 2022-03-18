Colorado vs. Creighton: Women's NCAA Tournament First Round Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/18/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Colorado vs. Creighton: Women's NCAA Tournament First Round Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 9, 2022; Storrs, Connecticut, USA; Creighton Bluejays guard Tatum Rembao (2) drives the ball against the UConn Huskies in the second half at Harry A. Gampel Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

Watch as the No. 7 Colorado Buffaloes (22-8) meet the No. 10 Creighton Bluejays (20-9) in the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Friday, starting at 1:30 PM.

How to Watch Colorado vs. Creighton

  • Game Day: Friday, March 18, 2022
  • Game Time: 1:30 PM ET
  • TV: ESPN
  • Arena: Carver-Hawkeye Arena
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Watch women's college basketball for free with a 7-day trial to fuboTV!

Key Stats for Colorado vs. Creighton

  • The Buffaloes score 65.4 points per game, just 2.0 more points than the 63.4 the Bluejays allow.
  • Colorado has a 16-2 record when scoring more than 63.4 points.
  • Creighton is 13-2 when giving up fewer than 65.4 points.
  • The Bluejays score an average of 74.8 points per game, 18.0 more points than the 56.8 the Buffaloes give up to opponents.
  • Creighton is 20-5 when it scores more than 56.8 points.
  • Colorado has a 19-5 record when its opponents score fewer than 74.8 points.
  • The Buffaloes are the country's 152nd-ranked scoring team (65.4 PPG), while the Bluejays rank 178th in points per game allowed (63.4) in the country.
  • Creighton is college basketball's 22nd-ranked offense (74.8 PPG), while Colorado is the 44th-ranked defense (56.8).

Colorado Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/23/2022

Oregon

W 86-83

Home

2/26/2022

Oregon State

W 60-45

Home

3/2/2022

Washington

W 64-52

Home

3/3/2022

Arizona

W 45-43

Away

3/4/2022

Stanford

L 71-45

Away

3/18/2022

Creighton

-

Home

Creighton Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/13/2022

Butler

W 96-49

Home

2/18/2022

Saint John's (NY)

W 107-59

Away

2/20/2022

Seton Hall

W 97-91

Away

2/27/2022

DePaul

L 90-84

Home

3/5/2022

Seton Hall

L 66-65

Home

3/18/2022

Colorado

-

Away

How To Watch

March
18
2022

First Round: Creighton vs. Colorado

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
1:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

