How to Watch Ivy League Championship: Columbia vs Princeton

No. 1 ranked Princeton will look to continue its undefeated conference streak today with a win over Columbia.

It's No. 1 vs No. 2 in the Ivy League as Princeton will take on Columbia in the Ivy League tournament. On paper, these two teams match up very well, but Columbia has suffered blowout losses in both games these two teams played.

How to Watch the Ivy League Championship: Columbia vs Princeton Today:

Game Date: March 12, 2022

Game Time: 5:30 p.m. ET

TV: ESPNEWS

Live stream the Ivy League Championship: Columbia vs Princeton on fuboTV:

At one point of the season, Princeton was 8-4 and had suffered back-to-back losses. The Tigers had lost to Fordham and Seton Hall, beat Buffalo in overtime, then lost to No. 12 ranked Texas by 17 points. Since then, the Tigers have won 16 straight games and are looking to extend that to 17 games today.

Columbia has only had two losses since the middle of December, and it just so happens that they were both to Princeton. It's been an impressive run for both teams and they're hoping to cap off great seasons with a championship.

This will be a tightly-contested matchup between two dominant teams. Tune into ESPNEWS at 5:30 p.m. ET to catch all of the action.

