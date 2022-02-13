How to Watch Connecticut at Marquette in Women's College Basketball

UConn takes on Marquette for the first time this season on Sunday in this women's college basketball matchup.

Two of the better teams in the Big East take the court for the first time this season with No. 9 Connecticut (16-5) taking on Marquette (17-6). This has not been a typical season for the Huskies with them missing one of the best players in the country in Paige Bueckers for all but a handful of games and having to change up the dynamic of the team on the fly to still produce as one of the best 10 teams in the country.

How to Watch Connecticut at Marquette today:

Game Date: Feb. 13, 2022

Game Time: 2:30 p.m. ET

TV: FOX (WSFX - Wilmington, NC)

Watch Connecticut at Marquette online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

This season, the Huskies have played great in conference play going 10-1 and playing it almost even against non-conference opponents (6-4).

They are led by Christyn Williams with 15.4 points, 3.5 rebounds and 2.5 assists and freshman Caroline Ducharme with 12.6 points and 3.5 rebounds per game.

When they have Paige Bueckers (21.2 points, 6.2 assists, 5.5 rebounds and 2.7 steals per game) and freshman Azzi Fudd (11.8 points and 2.9 rebounds) they are potentially the best team in the country. The mix on their roster when every player is healthy is as good as any team out there, but the injuries have limited their potential.

On the other side, Lauren Van Kleunen is pacing the Golden Eagles with 14 points, 6.7 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game.

They have gone 8-2 in their last 10 games, losing both games to Villanova. In fact, both teams' last losses came to the same Wildcats team that is clawing their way up the standings in the Big East.

Regional restrictions may apply.