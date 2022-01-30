Skip to main content

How to Watch Connecticut at Providence in Women's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Connecticut Huskies have won three in a row since their last loss and look to continue against the Providence Friars.

The No. 10 ranked Huskies (12-4) are back on track after a disappointing loss to Oregon (59-72), who are proving to be a very good team this season, with the Friars (9-10) next on deck. Connecticut is not quite at full strength yet, with Paige Bueckers still out, but freshman Azzi Fudd back on the court. They have held strong this season as a Top 10 team without their star, health and safety protocols and injuries across the roster.

How to Watch Connecticut at Providence today:

Game Date: Jan. 30, 2022

Game Time: 11:00 a.m. ET

TV: SportsNet NY

Watch Connecticut at Providence online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Connecticut took it down to the wire in their most recent win over DePaul (80-78) with a game-winner from freshman Caroline Ducharme:

This season could have been a loss for Connecticut with Paige Bueckers out since early December and Fudd also missing the bulk of the season, but Christyn Williams and freshman Caroline Ducharme would not let them fail.

The duo of Williams (14.8 points, 3.4 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game) and Ducharme (12.6 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game) have kept Connecticut in the national conversation.

Ducharme has had some very impressive performances, including her game winner in a win over DePaul.

This team with a healthy Bueckers, Ducharme and Fudd will be formidable this season, but also for years to come.

Overall Connecticut is averaging 71.5 points per game and giving up 58.9 points to their opponents for a +12.6 scoring margin.

Their opponents, Providence, have lost three of four games overall all by 15+ points. They have been struggling as of late, after a promising 3-3 start to Big East conference play.

Regional restrictions may apply.

Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
