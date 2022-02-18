The Huskies are rounding into form late in the season and face Xavier on Friday.

The No. 10 UConn Huskies (17-5) visit the Xavier Musketeers (8-16) after winning five road games in a row.

How to Watch Connecticut at Xavier in Women’s College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Feb. 18, 2022

Game Time: 7 p.m. ET

TV: SportsNet NY

Live stream the Connecticut at Xavier game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Huskies are winners of four of their last five contests overall, with Azzi Fudd’s 24 points leading UConn to a 72-58 win over Marquette in the team’s last action on Sunday.

UConn enters Friday’s matchup averaging 72.2 points per game, one of the best marks in the nation, while Xaviers shaky defense has allowed 72.3 points per game.

Although the Huskies dropped two spots in the most recent AP poll to no. 10, they’re 11-1 in conference play and blew out Xavier earlier this season 78-41.

At the time, UConn’s win over Xavier extended a 165-game conference win streak and was fueled by Caroline Ducharme (20 points) and Christyn Williams (19 points).

The Huskies scored the game’s first 11 points and never trailed, with the lead ballooning to a 30-point deficit in the second half after Connecticut opened the second half with nine straight points.

Although they’re not their dominant selves this season, UConn is getting hot at the right time.

