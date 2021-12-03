Skip to main content
    • December 3, 2021
    How to Watch Connecticut at Seton Hall in Women's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    No. 2 UConn visits Seton Hall for the Big East opener in women's college basketball.
    The Seton Hall women's basketball team (3-2) will ho No. 2 UConn (3-1) on Friday in the first conference game of the season for both teams.

    Game Date: Dec. 3, 2021

    Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

    TV: SportsNet NY

    Live Stream Connecticut at Seton Hall on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    UConn hasn't played a game since Nov. 22, when the team lost 73-57 to No. 1 South Carolina.

    But the Huskies have beaten Arkansas and South Florida, two teams that rank in the top 50 in Her Hoop Stats rating. The team ranks 40th in points per game, led by sophomore star Paige Bueckers, who is averaging 20.5 points and 6.5 assists per game. Bueckers is also adding 5.0 rebounds, 1.5 steals and 1.3 blocks per contest.

    All five of UConn's starters are shooting over 50% from the floor.

    Seton Hall is 1-1 against teams with an HHS rating in the top 100, losing to No. 55 Fordham but beating No. 62 Lehigh.

    The Pirates rank 63rd in the country in points per game, led by Lauren Park-Lane's 19.0 points per game. Four Seton Hall players average double-digit points, though only Sidney Cooks is shooting over 40% among those players.

    UConn won both meetings last year, with a 92-65 win on the road and a 70-49 win at home. UConn has won 33 games in a row in the series, with Seton Hall's lone win coming in 1994.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    Connecticut at Seton Hall

    TV CHANNEL: SportsNet NY
    7:00
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
