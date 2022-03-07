UConn (24–5) will look to win another Big East tournament title on Monday when it takes on Villanova (15–4).

How to Watch Connecticut vs Villanova in Women's College Basketball Today:

Game Date: March 7, 2022

Game Time: 8 p.m. ET

TV: Fox Sports 1

The Huskies won the conference tournament last year in the team's first season back in the Big East. From 2014–'20, the team played in the American, winning the tournament each year. Its last conference tournament loss came in '13, when it lost the final in its last year in the old Big East. That ended a five-year stretch of tournament titles.

Villanova went 15–4 in conference play and has won six in a row, including tournament wins over St. John's and Seton Hall. The team's last loss was Feb. 13 against Seton Hall.

Villanova was the only Big East team to beat UConn this season, winning 72–69 back in February. Maddy Siegrist, winner of the conference's Player of the Year award, had 17 points and 12 boards in the win, while Brianna Herlihy added 15 points and 10 boards. Lior Garzon's 19 points led the team.

UConn got 29 points from freshman Azzi Fudd, who shot 11-for-20 from the floor with four rebounds, two blocks and three steals.

But UConn has star guard Paige Bueckers back now, making it tough for Villanova to score a second upset win over the Huskies.

