How to Watch Cornell at Brown in Women's College Basketball

Cornell (7-12) will go on the road on Saturday to face Brown (1-8).

How to Watch Cornell at Brown today:

Game Date: Feb. 11, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: SportsNet NY

The Bears are coming off of their first conference win of the season, beating Dartmouth 70-56 to move to 1-8 in conference play.

Kyla Jones scored 21 points on 8-for-16 shooting in the win, adding seven assists and five rebounds. She also swiped away six steals in the victory. Isabella Mauricio scored 18 points on 6-for-14 shooting.

Cornell is 2-6 in conference play and enters this game on a two-game losing streak. The team is coming off of a 71-61 loss to Penn, with Shannon Mulroy leading the team in scoring off of the bench with 16 points on 6-for-11 shooting. She was 4-for-5 from deep.

This is the second meeting of these teams this season, with Cornell winning the first one 61-55. Samantha Will scored 17 points and pulled down 12 rebounds in the win, while Theresa Grace Mbanefo added 16 points and nine boards.

Cornell has now won four of the last five games between these teams.

