Skip to main content

How to Watch Cornell at Brown in Women's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Cornell faces Brown in Ivy League women's basketball action.

Cornell (7-12) will go on the road on Saturday to face Brown (1-8).

How to Watch Cornell at Brown today:

Game Date: Feb. 11, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: SportsNet NY

Watch Cornell at Brown online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Bears are coming off of their first conference win of the season, beating Dartmouth 70-56 to move to 1-8 in conference play.

Kyla Jones scored 21 points on 8-for-16 shooting in the win, adding seven assists and five rebounds. She also swiped away six steals in the victory. Isabella Mauricio scored 18 points on 6-for-14 shooting.

Cornell is 2-6 in conference play and enters this game on a two-game losing streak. The team is coming off of a 71-61 loss to Penn, with Shannon Mulroy leading the team in scoring off of the bench with 16 points on 6-for-11 shooting. She was 4-for-5 from deep.

This is the second meeting of these teams this season, with Cornell winning the first one 61-55. Samantha Will scored 17 points and pulled down 12 rebounds in the win, while Theresa Grace Mbanefo added 16 points and nine boards.

Cornell has now won four of the last five games between these teams.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

February
12
2022

Cornell at Brown in Women's College Basketball

TV CHANNEL: NESN Plus
Time
2:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_12131675
College Wrestling

How to Watch Maryland at Rutgers in College Wrestling

just now
basketballs
Women's College Basketball

How to Watch Cornell at Brown in Women's College Basketball

just now
basketballs
Women's College Basketball

How to Watch Grambling State at Texas Southern in Women's College Basketball

just now
Stony Brook Women
Women's College Basketball

How to Watch Maine at Stony Brook in Women's College Basketball

just now
Jan 11, 2022; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers guard Taz Sherman (12) celebrates with teammates during the second half against the Oklahoma State Cowboys at WVU Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch West Virginia at Oklahoma State in Men's College Basketball

just now
Mar 5, 2021; Richmond, Virginia, USA; Davidson Wildcats guard Kellan Grady (31) is fouled while shooting the ball by George Mason Patriots guard Javon Greene (23) in the second half of a quarterfinal in the Atlantic 10 conference tournament at Robins Center. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Davidson at Rhode Island in Men's College Basketball

just now
Jan 18, 2022; Evanston, Illinois, USA; Wisconsin Badgers guard Brad Davison (34) shoots the ball against the Northwestern Wildcats during the first half at Welsh-Ryan Arena. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Rutgers at Wisconsin in Men's College Basketball

just now
Jan 26, 2022; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels forward Armando Bacot (5) reacts with guard Leaky Black (1) in the second half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Florida State at North Carolina in Men's College Basketball

just now
Jan 2, 2019; Chapel Hill, NC, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels forward Nassir Little (5) reacts after drawing an offensive foul from Harvard Crimson guard Noah Kirkwood (10) during the second half at Dean E. Smith Center. The Tar Heels won 77-57. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Harvard at Penn in Men's College Basketball

just now
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy