Creighton and Marquette face on Sunday, with both teams looking to win their 17th game of the season.

Creighton (16-6) takes on Marquette (16-5) on Sunday in a Big East women's basketball contest.

How to Watch Creighton at Marquette in Women's College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Feb. 6, 2022

Game Time: 2:00 p.m. ET

TV: FOX Sports 1

Live stream the Creighton at Marquette game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Bluejays are coming off of a 77-68 road win over a really strong DePaul team. Emma Ronsiek scored 23 points on 9-for-18 shooting to lead the team and also added six rebounds and two assists. Lauren Jensen and Molly Mogensen each added 11 points, with Mogensen also adding three steals and four assists to the ledger.

With the win, Creighton moved to 11-3 in conference play.

Marquette enters this game on a five-game winning streak. Its most recent game was a 61-59 win over Providence on Friday that saw Lauren Van Kleunen score 19 points on 8-for-15 shooting and also add eight rebounds, one block and one steal. Karissa McLaughlin added 14 points, seven assists and three steals.

These teams last played in January, with Creighton winning 62-45. That ended a four-game skid in the series. Jensen led the team with 15 points in the win. Marquette was held to 33.9% shooting.

Regional restrictions may apply.

