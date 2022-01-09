Skip to main content

How to Watch Creighton at Connecticut in Women's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Connecticut Huskies are not a dominant juggernaut anymore but are still a very good team with a tough Creighton Bluejays team coming to town.

Creighton (10-3) is off to a great start this season, especially in conference play where they are 5-0 so far with the legacy of Connecticut (6-3) next on the schedule. It has been three weeks since the Huskies took the court, with four games postponed and a long hiatus leading to this huge clash in the Big East today.

How to Watch Creighton at Connecticut today:

Game Date: Jan. 9, 2022

Game Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV: SportsNet NY

Watch Creighton at Connecticut online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

It has been a while since the Connecticut Huskies have taken the court, but they were impressive before their hiatus:

This season, Paige Bueckers has scored 19-plus points in all but one game, which was a 30-point blowout where she played a season-low 28 minutes. She has also had at least four rebounds and four assists in every game but one as well.

She has been a consistent, steady rock for the team in her sophomore campaign in her six games played.

This season, she is up a tick in all statistical categories with 21.2 points, 5.5 rebounds, 6.2 assists and 2.7 steals per game in the same exact minutes per game.

On the other side, the Bluejays are led by the trio of Emma Ronsiek, Morgan Maly and Lauren Jensen this season.

Ronsiek is leading the way with 12.4 points and 4.5 rebounds per game, consistently pacing the team to wins throughout the season.

Maly (11.8 points and 3.5 rebounds) and Jensen (11.0 points and 3.8 rebounds) have been great for the Bluejays too. Depending on the match-up, they are able to take advantage of the opportunity and lead the team to win after win.

This should be a very competitive and huge game in early season Big East play.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

January
9
2022

Creighton at Connecticut

TV CHANNEL: SportsNet NY
Time
1:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_17412135
NFL

How to Watch Bears at Vikings

2 minutes ago
USATSI_17446804
NFL

How to Watch Browns at Bengals

2 minutes ago
USATSI_17451539
NFL

How to Watch Packers at Lions

2 minutes ago
USATSI_17455559
NFL

How to Watch Titans at Texans

2 minutes ago
USATSI_17443936
NFL

How to Watch Washington Football Team at Giants

2 minutes ago
USATSI_17443175
NFL

How to Watch Colts at Jaguars

2 minutes ago
Dec 12, 2021; Inglewood, California, USA; New York Giants running back Devontae Booker (28) runs the ball against Los Angeles Chargers defensive tackle Justin Jones (93) during the second half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
NFL

New York Giants vs. Washington Football Team: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/9/2022

2 minutes ago
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) runs for a touchdown during their 20-13 victory over the Tennessee Titans in the AFC Wild Card game at Nissan Stadium in Nashville Jan. 10, 2021. Titans Ravens 111
NFL

Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Baltimore Ravens: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/9/2022

2 minutes ago
Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor (28) is bottled up by Arizona defenders Saturday, Dec. 25, 2021, at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz. Indianapolis Colts At Arizona Cardinals At State Farm Stadium In Glendale Ariz On Saturday Dec 25 2021 Christmas Day Nfl Syndication The Indianapolis Star
NFL

Indianapolis Colts vs. Jacksonville Jaguars: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/9/2022

2 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy