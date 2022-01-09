The Connecticut Huskies are not a dominant juggernaut anymore but are still a very good team with a tough Creighton Bluejays team coming to town.

Creighton (10-3) is off to a great start this season, especially in conference play where they are 5-0 so far with the legacy of Connecticut (6-3) next on the schedule. It has been three weeks since the Huskies took the court, with four games postponed and a long hiatus leading to this huge clash in the Big East today.

How to Watch Creighton at Connecticut today:

Game Date: Jan. 9, 2022

Game Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV: SportsNet NY

Watch Creighton at Connecticut online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

It has been a while since the Connecticut Huskies have taken the court, but they were impressive before their hiatus:

This season, Paige Bueckers has scored 19-plus points in all but one game, which was a 30-point blowout where she played a season-low 28 minutes. She has also had at least four rebounds and four assists in every game but one as well.

She has been a consistent, steady rock for the team in her sophomore campaign in her six games played.

This season, she is up a tick in all statistical categories with 21.2 points, 5.5 rebounds, 6.2 assists and 2.7 steals per game in the same exact minutes per game.

On the other side, the Bluejays are led by the trio of Emma Ronsiek, Morgan Maly and Lauren Jensen this season.

Ronsiek is leading the way with 12.4 points and 4.5 rebounds per game, consistently pacing the team to wins throughout the season.

Maly (11.8 points and 3.5 rebounds) and Jensen (11.0 points and 3.8 rebounds) have been great for the Bluejays too. Depending on the match-up, they are able to take advantage of the opportunity and lead the team to win after win.

This should be a very competitive and huge game in early season Big East play.

Regional restrictions may apply.