How to Watch Creighton vs Colorado in Women’s Basketball

The Creighton Blue Jays and Colorado Buffaloes face in the first round of the NCAA tournament.

The first round of the NCAA Tournament kicks off with a slate of games including No. 10 Creighton taking on No. 7 Colorado. The Blue Jays had a solid overall season in the Big East with some key wins, finishing third overall while the Buffaloes have the most Jekyll and Hyde season of any team this season west of Kentucky. The winner will take on either No. 2 Iowa or No. 15 Illinois State in the second round.

How to Watch First Round: Creighton vs Colorado in Women’s Basketball today:

Game Date: Mar. 18, 2022

Game Time: 1:30 p.m. ET

TV: ESPNEWS

After a turbulent season, the Buffaloes finally got a big win over No. 14 Arizona in the Pac-12 Tournament (45-43):

This season the Buffaloes have been through the gamut. They won their first 13 games and got into the Top 25, but then a loss to No. 2 Stanford turned their season upside-down.

Since then they have gone 9-7 overall not finding their footing and getting in their own way all season.

They have been led this season by Mya Hollingshed with 14.1 points, 7.5 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 2.1 steals plus blocks on 42-4-73 splits. She has been their rock scoring from the inside and out.

Overall the Buffaloes have not been a consistent three-point shooting team and have zero rotation players shooting over 40% for the season.

They are going to need to rely heavily on their defense, team play and Hollingshed making plays for the team inside and outside of the paint to get the win today. There is no doubt the Buffaloes can be one of the better teams in the country. They just have to consistently play like one.

