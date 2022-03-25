Skip to main content

How to Watch Creighton vs. Iowa State in Women's Basketball: Sweet 16 Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Creighton will play in their first Sweet 16 contest in school history when it takes on Iowa State in women's basketball on Friday night.

After earning the first berth into the Sweet 16 in program history, No. 10 seed Creighton will take on No. 3 seed Iowa State in the Greensboro region semifinals on Friday night.

Creighton’s upset win over the No. 2 seed in the Greensboro region, Iowa, earned it a spot in the Sweet 16 while Iowa State won handily against Georgia in its second-round matchup.

How to Watch the Sweet 16 Matchup Between Creighton and Iowa State Today:

Game Date: March 25, 2022

Game Time: 9:30 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN2

Live stream Creighton vs Iowa State on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

In its 64-62 upset win over Iowa, sophomore Lauren Jensen’s three-pointer with 12.6 seconds remaining lifted Creighton over Hawkeyes. Jensen, an Iowa transfer, scored nine of Creighton’s 13 points in the fourth quarter as the Bluejays ended the game on a 6-0 run to get the win.

As for the Cyclones, the No. 3 seed in the Greensboro region scored the game’s first 11 points, built a 22-point lead before halftime and rolled past the sixth-seeded Bulldogs in the second round.

The winner of Creighton-Iowa State will take on the South Carolina-North Carolina victory in the Elite Eight on Sunday.

Regional restrictions may apply

How To Watch

March
25
2022

Creighton vs. Iowa State

TV CHANNEL: ESPN2
Time
9:30
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_17959578
College Basketball

How to Watch North Carolina vs. UCLA Sweet 16

By Evan Lazar1 minute ago
USATSI_17918341
Women's College Basketball

How to Watch Creighton vs. Iowa State in Women's Basketball Sweet 16

By Evan Lazar1 minute ago
USATSI_17940381
Women's College Basketball

How to Watch Maryland vs. Stanford in Women's Basketball Sweet 16

By Evan Lazar1 minute ago
USATSI_17961820
NHL

How to Watch Flyers at Avalanche

By Evan Massey31 minutes ago
NBA

Dallas Mavericks vs. Minnesota Timberwolves: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/25/2022

By What's On TV Staff31 minutes ago
NBA

New York Knicks vs. Miami Heat: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/25/2022

By What's On TV Staff31 minutes ago
NBA

Miami Heat vs. New York Knicks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/25/2022

By What's On TV Staff31 minutes ago
NBA

Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Dallas Mavericks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/25/2022

By What's On TV Staff31 minutes ago
USATSI_10611932
2022 World Womens Curling Championship

How to Watch Denmark vs. United States in Women's Curling

By Kristofer Habbas31 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy