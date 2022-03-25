How to Watch Creighton vs. Iowa State in Women's Basketball Sweet 16

Creighton will play in their first Sweet 16 contest in school history when it takes on Iowa State in women's basketball on Friday night.

After earning the first berth into the Sweet 16 in program history, No. 10 seed Creighton will take on No. 3 seed Iowa State in the Greensboro region semifinals on Friday night.

Creighton’s upset win over the No. 2 seed in the Greensboro region, Iowa, earned it a spot in the Sweet 16 while Iowa State won handily against Georgia in its second-round matchup.

How to Watch the Sweet 16 Matchup Between Creighton and Iowa State Today:

Game Date: March 25, 2022

Game Time: 9:30 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN2

In its 64-62 upset win over Iowa, sophomore Lauren Jensen’s three-pointer with 12.6 seconds remaining lifted Creighton over Hawkeyes. Jensen, an Iowa transfer, scored nine of Creighton’s 13 points in the fourth quarter as the Bluejays ended the game on a 6-0 run to get the win.

As for the Cyclones, the No. 3 seed in the Greensboro region scored the game’s first 11 points, built a 22-point lead before halftime and rolled past the sixth-seeded Bulldogs in the second round.

The winner of Creighton-Iowa State will take on the South Carolina-North Carolina victory in the Elite Eight on Sunday.

