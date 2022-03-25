How to Watch Creighton vs. Iowa State in Women's Basketball: Sweet 16 Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
After earning the first berth into the Sweet 16 in program history, No. 10 seed Creighton will take on No. 3 seed Iowa State in the Greensboro region semifinals on Friday night.
Creighton’s upset win over the No. 2 seed in the Greensboro region, Iowa, earned it a spot in the Sweet 16 while Iowa State won handily against Georgia in its second-round matchup.
How to Watch the Sweet 16 Matchup Between Creighton and Iowa State Today:
Game Date: March 25, 2022
Game Time: 9:30 p.m. ET
TV: ESPN2
Live stream Creighton vs Iowa State on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!
In its 64-62 upset win over Iowa, sophomore Lauren Jensen’s three-pointer with 12.6 seconds remaining lifted Creighton over Hawkeyes. Jensen, an Iowa transfer, scored nine of Creighton’s 13 points in the fourth quarter as the Bluejays ended the game on a 6-0 run to get the win.
As for the Cyclones, the No. 3 seed in the Greensboro region scored the game’s first 11 points, built a 22-point lead before halftime and rolled past the sixth-seeded Bulldogs in the second round.
The winner of Creighton-Iowa State will take on the South Carolina-North Carolina victory in the Elite Eight on Sunday.
