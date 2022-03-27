How to Watch Creighton vs. South Carolina NCAA Women's Basketball Elite Eight

Skip to main content

How to Watch the NCAA Elite Eight: Creighton vs South Carolina in Women's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Creighton looks to continue its Cinderella run through the tournament on Sunday night when it takes on South Carolina in the Elite Eight.

Creighton pulled off another huge upset on Friday night when it took down No. 3 Iowa State 76-68. 

How to Watch the NCAA Elite Eight Creighton vs South Carolina in Women's College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Mar. 27, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Live stream the Creighton vs South Carolina game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Bluejays were fresh off upsetting one of the hottest teams in basketball last week when they beat No. 2 Iowa 64-62. They stayed hot and earned an improbable Elite Eight appearance with the win over the Cyclones.

They get their toughest test yet on Sunday when they take on the top team in the country in South Carolina.

The Gamecocks have been ranked at the top of the college basketball world all year long and have shown no signs of slowing down in the tournament.

They easily won their first-round game against Howard and then beat Miami in a defensive battle in the second round. They followed that up with a big win against North Carolina on Friday night.

The Gamecocks have lost just twice this year and look like the favorite to win it all, but now must find a way to slow the momentum down of an upset-minded Creighton team.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

March
27
2022

NCAA Elite Eight: Creighton vs. South Carolina

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
7:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
USATSI_17972573
