How to Watch Dartmouth at Harvard in Women's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Dartmouth visits Harvard on Monday afternoon in an Ivy League women's basketball contest.

Dartmouth (1-13) will go on the road on Monday to face Harvard (7-9) in an Ivy League women's college basketball contest, with both teams entering on losing streaks.

How to Watch Dartmouth at Harvard in Women's College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Jan. 17, 2022

Game Time: 3:00 p.m. ET

TV: NESN

Live Stream Dartmouth at Harvard on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Harvard enters this game with a 1-3 record in conference play, with the lone win coming 89-58 against Brown.

Harmoni Turner leads the Crimson in scoring at 15.3 points per game on 39.7% shooting. Turner is also adding 6.3 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 2.4 steals per game.

As for Dartmouth, well...it's been a tough season.

The Big Green have just one win all season, as they defeated Texas State 62-39 in December. But while a win over a decent Sun Belt team is an accomplishment, the team has also lost to five teams that have a worse Her Hoop Stats rating than Texas State.

The Dartmouth defense has been solid, ranking 115th in the country in scoring defense, but the offense has really, really struggled. Out of 356 Division I teams, only one averages fewer points per game than the 44.7 from Dartmouth.

Harvard won the last meeting of these teams 64-49 and has won four of the last five between these two teams.

How To Watch

January
17
2022

Dartmouth at Harvard in Women's College Basketball

TV CHANNEL: NESN
Time
3:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
