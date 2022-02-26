Fordham hosts Davidson in A-10 action in this women's basketball matchup on Saturday.

In both teams’ final regular-season games, Fordham (16-9) will look to snap a four-game losing streak against Davidson (15-12) at Rose Hill Gymnasium on Saturday in women's college basketball.

How to Watch Davidson at Fordham in Women’s College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Feb. 26, 2022

Game Time: 2 p.m. ET

TV: SportsNet NY

These two A-10 foes last met in January earlier this season, where Fordham got its 11th win in the program history over the Wildcats with a 63-51 victory. The Rams built a double-digit lead in the first quarter, and although Davidson pulled within two twice, Fordham closed the game on an 8-0 run to get the win behind 20 points from Anna DeWolfe.

Most recently, Davidson outlasted George Washington in a defensive battle with a 51-46 victory on Wednesday, led by Chloe Welch’s team-high 13 points.

Fordham’s losing streak continued when it lost to Richmond by a score of 79-69 in the team’s last action on Wednesday despite a team-high 31 points from Asiah Dingle.

Along with snapping its current losing streak, Fordham looks to get its third-straight win over Davidson on Saturday.

