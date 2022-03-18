How to Watch Davidson vs. Nevada: Women's College Basketball Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Davidson Wildcats (16-14) play the Nevada Wolf Pack (18-12) on Friday, March 18, 2022 at 5:00 PM ET.
How to Watch Davidson vs. Nevada
- Game Day: Friday, March 18, 2022
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET
- Arena: Clive M. Beck Center
Key Stats for Davidson vs. Nevada
The 62.6 points per game the Wildcats score
- When Davidson scores more than 62.6 points, it is 11-3.
- Nevada is 10-3 when allowing fewer than 62.6 points.
- The Wolf Pack put up an average of 66.6 points per game, 5.4 more points than the 61.2 the Wildcats allow.
- When it scores more than 61.2 points, Nevada is 14-3.
- Davidson has a 12-6 record when its opponents score fewer than 66.6 points.
- The Wildcats are at the 209th spot in the nation's scoring charts (62.6 PPG), while the Wolf Pack allow the 161st-fewest points per game (62.6) in the country.
- The 132nd-ranked scoring college basketball team (66.6 PPG) is Nevada, while the Davidson squad ranks 132nd in the nation defensively (61.2 PPG).
Davidson Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/20/2022
UMass
W 76-67
Home
2/23/2022
George Washington
W 51-46
Home
2/26/2022
Fordham
L 68-57
Away
3/3/2022
Richmond
W 66-62
Away
3/4/2022
Dayton
L 60-55
Away
3/18/2022
Nevada
-
Home
Nevada Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/20/2022
Colorado State
L 62-55
Home
2/24/2022
Boise State
W 76-75
Away
2/26/2022
Utah State
L 82-80
Away
3/2/2022
UNLV
W 71-64
Away
3/7/2022
Air Force
L 75-60
Home
3/18/2022
Davidson
-
Away
How To Watch
March
18
2022
Nevada Wolf Pack at Davidson Wildcats
TV CHANNEL:
Time
5:00
PM/EST
