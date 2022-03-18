Skip to main content

How to Watch Davidson vs. Nevada: Women's College Basketball Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 5, 2021; Las Vegas, NV, USA; A general view of a Wilson NCAA official basketball and rim and net during a Pac-12 Conference women's tournament semifinal between the Arizona Wildcats and the UCLA Bruins at Mandalay Bay Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The Davidson Wildcats (16-14) play the Nevada Wolf Pack (18-12) on Friday, March 18, 2022 at 5:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Davidson vs. Nevada

  • Game Day: Friday, March 18, 2022
  • Game Time: 5:00 PM ET
  • Arena: Clive M. Beck Center
  Live Stream on fuboTV:Watch women's college basketball for free with a 7-day trial to fuboTV!

Key Stats for Davidson vs. Nevada

  • The 62.6 points per game the Wildcats score are just .
  • When Davidson scores more than 62.6 points, it is 11-3.
  • Nevada is 10-3 when allowing fewer than 62.6 points.
  • The Wolf Pack put up an average of 66.6 points per game, 5.4 more points than the 61.2 the Wildcats allow.
  • When it scores more than 61.2 points, Nevada is 14-3.
  • Davidson has a 12-6 record when its opponents score fewer than 66.6 points.
  • The Wildcats are at the 209th spot in the nation's scoring charts (62.6 PPG), while the Wolf Pack allow the 161st-fewest points per game (62.6) in the country.
  • The 132nd-ranked scoring college basketball team (66.6 PPG) is Nevada, while the Davidson squad ranks 132nd in the nation defensively (61.2 PPG).

Davidson Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/20/2022

UMass

W 76-67

Home

2/23/2022

George Washington

W 51-46

Home

2/26/2022

Fordham

L 68-57

Away

3/3/2022

Richmond

W 66-62

Away

3/4/2022

Dayton

L 60-55

Away

3/18/2022

Nevada

-

Home

Nevada Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/20/2022

Colorado State

L 62-55

Home

2/24/2022

Boise State

W 76-75

Away

2/26/2022

Utah State

L 82-80

Away

3/2/2022

UNLV

W 71-64

Away

3/7/2022

Air Force

L 75-60

Home

3/18/2022

Davidson

-

Away

How To Watch

March
18
2022

Nevada Wolf Pack at Davidson Wildcats

TV CHANNEL:
Time
5:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)


