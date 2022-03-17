How to Watch Dayton vs. DePaul: Women's NCAA Tournament First Four Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Feb 11, 2022; Storrs, Connecticut, USA; DePaul Blue Demons guard Kierra Collier (4) drives the ball against UConn Huskies guard Azzi Fudd (35) in the second half at Harry A. Gampel Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

Tune in to see the Dayton Flyers (25-5) and the DePaul Blue Demons (22-10) meet with a spot in the Round of 64 of the NCAA Tournament bracket on the line on Wednesday at James H. Hilton Coliseum, beginning at 9:00 PM.

How to Watch Dayton vs. DePaul

Game Day: Wednesday, March 16, 2022

Wednesday, March 16, 2022 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Arena: James H. Hilton Coliseum

James H. Hilton Coliseum Live Stream on fuboTV

Key Stats for Dayton vs. DePaul

The Flyers put up 65.5 points per game, 12.8 fewer points than the 78.3 the Blue Demons give up.

When Dayton totals more than 78.3 points, it is 3-0.

When DePaul gives up fewer than 65.5 points, it is 4-0.

The Blue Demons score 33.6 more points per game (88.3) than the Flyers give up to opponents (54.7).

DePaul is 22-9 when it scores more than 54.7 points.

Dayton has a 23-4 record when its opponents score fewer than 88.3 points.

The Flyers are college basketball's 151st-ranked scoring team (65.5 PPG), while the Blue Demons rank 356th in points per game allowed (78.3) in the nation.

DePaul's squad is currently the highest-scoring team in college basketball (88.3 PPG), while Dayton's team is 17th in points allowed per game (54.7).

Dayton Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 2/23/2022 Saint Joseph's (PA) W 59-43 Away 2/26/2022 Rhode Island W 60-46 Home 3/4/2022 Davidson W 60-55 Home 3/5/2022 VCU W 59-48 Home 3/6/2022 UMass L 62-56 Home 3/16/2022 DePaul - Home

DePaul Schedule