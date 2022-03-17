How to Watch Dayton vs. DePaul: Women's NCAA Tournament First Four Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Tune in to see the Dayton Flyers (25-5) and the DePaul Blue Demons (22-10) meet with a spot in the Round of 64 of the NCAA Tournament bracket on the line on Wednesday at James H. Hilton Coliseum, beginning at 9:00 PM.
How to Watch Dayton vs. DePaul
- Game Day: Wednesday, March 16, 2022
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Arena: James H. Hilton Coliseum
Key Stats for Dayton vs. DePaul
- The Flyers put up 65.5 points per game, 12.8 fewer points than the 78.3 the Blue Demons give up.
- When Dayton totals more than 78.3 points, it is 3-0.
- When DePaul gives up fewer than 65.5 points, it is 4-0.
- The Blue Demons score 33.6 more points per game (88.3) than the Flyers give up to opponents (54.7).
- DePaul is 22-9 when it scores more than 54.7 points.
- Dayton has a 23-4 record when its opponents score fewer than 88.3 points.
- The Flyers are college basketball's 151st-ranked scoring team (65.5 PPG), while the Blue Demons rank 356th in points per game allowed (78.3) in the nation.
- DePaul's squad is currently the highest-scoring team in college basketball (88.3 PPG), while Dayton's team is 17th in points allowed per game (54.7).
Dayton Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/23/2022
Saint Joseph's (PA)
W 59-43
Away
2/26/2022
Rhode Island
W 60-46
Home
3/4/2022
Davidson
W 60-55
Home
3/5/2022
VCU
W 59-48
Home
3/6/2022
UMass
L 62-56
Home
3/16/2022
DePaul
-
Home
DePaul Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/16/2022
Marquette
W 77-66
Home
2/20/2022
Villanova
L 73-64
Away
2/25/2022
Seton Hall
L 94-90
Home
2/27/2022
Creighton
W 90-84
Away
3/5/2022
Marquette
L 105-85
Home
3/16/2022
Dayton
-
Away
How To Watch
March
16
2022
First Four: Dayton vs. DePaul
TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
9:00
PM/EST
