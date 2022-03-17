Skip to main content

How to Watch Dayton vs. DePaul: Women's NCAA Tournament First Four Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Feb 11, 2022; Storrs, Connecticut, USA; DePaul Blue Demons guard Kierra Collier (4) drives the ball against UConn Huskies guard Azzi Fudd (35) in the second half at Harry A. Gampel Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

Tune in to see the Dayton Flyers (25-5) and the DePaul Blue Demons (22-10) meet with a spot in the Round of 64 of the NCAA Tournament bracket on the line on Wednesday at James H. Hilton Coliseum, beginning at 9:00 PM.

How to Watch Dayton vs. DePaul

  • Game Day: Wednesday, March 16, 2022
  • Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
  • TV: ESPN
  • Arena: James H. Hilton Coliseum
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Watch women's college basketball for free with a 7-day trial to fuboTV!

Key Stats for Dayton vs. DePaul

  • The Flyers put up 65.5 points per game, 12.8 fewer points than the 78.3 the Blue Demons give up.
  • When Dayton totals more than 78.3 points, it is 3-0.
  • When DePaul gives up fewer than 65.5 points, it is 4-0.
  • The Blue Demons score 33.6 more points per game (88.3) than the Flyers give up to opponents (54.7).
  • DePaul is 22-9 when it scores more than 54.7 points.
  • Dayton has a 23-4 record when its opponents score fewer than 88.3 points.
  • The Flyers are college basketball's 151st-ranked scoring team (65.5 PPG), while the Blue Demons rank 356th in points per game allowed (78.3) in the nation.
  • DePaul's squad is currently the highest-scoring team in college basketball (88.3 PPG), while Dayton's team is 17th in points allowed per game (54.7).

Dayton Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/23/2022

Saint Joseph's (PA)

W 59-43

Away

2/26/2022

Rhode Island

W 60-46

Home

3/4/2022

Davidson

W 60-55

Home

3/5/2022

VCU

W 59-48

Home

3/6/2022

UMass

L 62-56

Home

3/16/2022

DePaul

-

Home

DePaul Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/16/2022

Marquette

W 77-66

Home

2/20/2022

Villanova

L 73-64

Away

2/25/2022

Seton Hall

L 94-90

Home

2/27/2022

Creighton

W 90-84

Away

3/5/2022

Marquette

L 105-85

Home

3/16/2022

Dayton

-

Away

How To Watch

March
16
2022

First Four: Dayton vs. DePaul

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
9:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
