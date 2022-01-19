Skip to main content

How to Watch Dayton vs Massachusetts: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Dayton travels to Massachusetts to take on the Minutewomen in a big A-10 showdown.

Both Dayton and Massachusetts are near the top of the Atlantic 10 conference and hope to continue their solid play tonight.

How to Watch Dayton vs Massachusetts Today:

Game Date: Jan. 19, 2022

Game Time: 7 p.m. ET

TV: NESN Plus

Live stream the Dayton vs Massachusetts game on fuboTV:

The Flyers are 12-3 overall this season and a perfect 3-0 in conference play, which has them ranked No. 2 in the A-10.

Massachusetts, however, is 14-3 overall. The Minutewomen have a conference loss which came in the last game against top-ranked Rhode Island and so they fell to No. 4 in the conference.

Before that loss to Rhode Island, Massachusetts had been on a five-game winning streak.

The Flyers come into tonight's game on a six-game winning streak and have won nine of their last ten games. Dayton's last loss came on December 8 against Florida. 

The Minutewomen have had three games postponed this year. Since their three straight postponements, they have gone 2-1.

Sam Breen leads Massachusetts in both points per game (17.1), and rebounds per game (11.1).

Makira Cook leads the Flyers in scoring with 16.3 points per game.

How To Watch

January
19
2022

Dayton vs Massachusetts

TV CHANNEL: NESN Plus
Time
7:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
