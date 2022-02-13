How to Watch Delaware at Hofstra in Women's College Basketball

Delaware (17-5) is set to take on Hofstra (5-13) on Sunday in a women's college basketball contest.

How to Watch Delaware at Hofstra Today:

Game Date: Feb. 13, 2022

Game Time: 2:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: SportsNet NY

Live stream the Delaware at Hofstra game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Hofstra is 2-8 in conference play and is coming off of a loss to Drexel, but the good news for this team is that it has won two of its last three games.

Delaware is 11-1 in the conference and currently is on a seven-game winning streak. Its most recent game was a 66-63 win over Northeastern.

These two teams last met in January, with Delaware winning 73-38.

Tara Cousins scored 17 points for the winning side, shooting 6-for-11 off of the bench. Another reserve, Makayla Pippin, had nine points, 10 rebounds, three assists, one block and two steals. Among the Blue Hen starters, Jasmine Dickey had 13 points on 6-for-22 shooting with 11 rebounds and five assists, while Tyi Skinner added 12 points and five assists.

Hofstra was led by Sorelle Ineza's 12 points on 5-for-11 shooting. Jaylen Hines grabbed seven rebounds. The team shot just 31.3% from the floor, which included a 1-for-10 fourth quarter and a 2-for-12 night overall from three.

Regional restrictions may apply.