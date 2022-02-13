Skip to main content

How to Watch Delaware at Hofstra in Women's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

CAA leader Delaware takes on Hofstra on Sunday in women's college basketball.

Delaware (17-5) is set to take on Hofstra (5-13) on Sunday in a women's college basketball contest.

How to Watch Delaware at Hofstra Today:

Game Date: Feb. 13, 2022

Game Time: 2:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: SportsNet NY

Live stream the Delaware at Hofstra game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Hofstra is 2-8 in conference play and is coming off of a loss to Drexel, but the good news for this team is that it has won two of its last three games.

Delaware is 11-1 in the conference and currently is on a seven-game winning streak. Its most recent game was a 66-63 win over Northeastern.

These two teams last met in January, with Delaware winning 73-38.

Tara Cousins scored 17 points for the winning side, shooting 6-for-11 off of the bench. Another reserve, Makayla Pippin, had nine points, 10 rebounds, three assists, one block and two steals. Among the Blue Hen starters, Jasmine Dickey had 13 points on 6-for-22 shooting with 11 rebounds and five assists, while Tyi Skinner added 12 points and five assists.

Hofstra was led by Sorelle Ineza's 12 points on 5-for-11 shooting. Jaylen Hines grabbed seven rebounds. The team shot just 31.3% from the floor, which included a 1-for-10 fourth quarter and a 2-for-12 night overall from three.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

February
13
2022

Delaware at Hofstra in Women's College Basketball

TV CHANNEL: SportsNet NY
Time
2:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

hawks trae young
NBA

How to Watch Hawks at Celtics

5 minutes ago
syracuse women basketball
Women's College Basketball

How to Watch Syracuse at Pittsburgh in Women's College Basketball

5 minutes ago
notre dame women
Women's College Basketball

How to Watch Notre Dame at Louisville in Women's College Basketball

5 minutes ago
UCF Women's Basketball
Women's College Basketball

How to Watch UCF at South Florida in Women's College Basketballl

5 minutes ago
arizona women
Women's College Basketball

How to Watch Arizona State at Arizona in Women's College Basketball

5 minutes ago
nc state women
Women's College Basketball

How to Watch NC State at Duke in Women's College Basketball

5 minutes ago
kentucky women
Women's College Basketball

How to Watch Kentucky at Alabama in Women's College Basketball

5 minutes ago
HOFSTRA BASKETBALL WOMEN
Women's College Basketball

How to Watch Delaware at Hofstra in Women's College Basketball

5 minutes ago
UAB Basketball
College Basketball

How to Watch Alabama-Birmingham at Old Dominion in Men's College Basketball

5 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy