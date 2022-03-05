Skip to main content

How to Watch Delaware at James Madison in Women’s College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Delaware could clinch a share of the CAA regular-season title with a win in women's basketball on Saturday over James Madison.

Delaware (21-6) will try to build on a six-game road win streak when it visits James Madison (13-15) on Senior Day at Atlantic Union Bank Center on Saturday.

Game Date: March 5, 2022

Game Time: 4:00 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports Washington

Live stream the Delaware at James Madison game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Delaware (15-2) is one game behind Drexel (16-1) in the CAA conference regular-season standings, but secured at least the No. 2 seed in the CAA conference tournament with a dominant win over Towson on Thursday night.

Delaware snapped the Tigers’ five-game win streak while extending its winning streak to three games with an 85-71 win over Towson. Blue Hens forward Tyi Skinner led all scorers with a career-high 26 points, while Ty Battle set a new career-best mark with 24 rebounds in the win.

As for James Madison, it fell to Drexel on its own home court 80-60 on Thursday night. Earlier this season, Delaware defeated the Dukes 64-57.

The Blue Hens look to finish the regular-season strong and potentially clinch the CAA regular-season title with a win over James Madison on Saturday.

