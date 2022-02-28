Delaware State looks for its first win of the season when it takes on Coppin State on Monday.

Delaware State (0–21) is a winless team in a mid-major conference with two games left in the season to get in the win column.

The Hornets take on Coppin State (14–11) for the second time this year on Monday. The first meeting was a competitive game until the third quarter, when the Eagles pulled away.

How to Watch Delaware State at Coppin State in Women’s College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Feb. 28, 2022

Game Time: 5:30 p.m. ET

TV: Next Level Sports

Live Stream Delaware State at Coppin State on fuboTV:

Before their current two-game slide, the Eagles knocked off South Carolina State 80–55 behind Jaia Alexander’s 25 points.

This season, the Hornets have gone winless and have had four games decided by eight points or less, two of them coming in their last two games.

They are very limited on offense with Alexis Moragne averaging 10.4 points and 4.5 rebounds per game, but only because Janasia Law has missed the last 11 games. Before she went down, Law was averaging 12.7 points, 5.0 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game, leading the team in points and assists.

Without Law, the team has looked less organized and really struggled to get points on the board with any consistency.

On the other side the Eagles are led by Alexander in every possible way. The senior guard is averaging 15.8 points, 7.8 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game. She has scored at least 30 points in two games, including a season-high 35 against the Lady Hornets in their first game this season.

