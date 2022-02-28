Skip to main content

How to Watch Delaware State at Coppin State in Women’s College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Delaware State looks for its first win of the season when it takes on Coppin State on Monday.

Delaware State (0–21) is a winless team in a mid-major conference with two games left in the season to get in the win column.

The Hornets take on Coppin State (14–11) for the second time this year on Monday. The first meeting was a competitive game until the third quarter, when the Eagles pulled away.

How to Watch Delaware State at Coppin State in Women’s College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Feb. 28, 2022

Game Time: 5:30 p.m. ET

TV: Next Level Sports

Live Stream Delaware State at Coppin State on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Before their current two-game slide, the Eagles knocked off South Carolina State 80–55 behind Jaia Alexander’s 25 points.

This season, the Hornets have gone winless and have had four games decided by eight points or less, two of them coming in their last two games.

They are very limited on offense with Alexis Moragne averaging 10.4 points and 4.5 rebounds per game, but only because Janasia Law has missed the last 11 games. Before she went down, Law was averaging 12.7 points, 5.0 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game, leading the team in points and assists.

Without Law, the team has looked less organized and really struggled to get points on the board with any consistency.

On the other side the Eagles are led by Alexander in every possible way. The senior guard is averaging 15.8 points, 7.8 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game. She has scored at least 30 points in two games, including a season-high 35 against the Lady Hornets in their first game this season.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

February
28
2022

Delaware State at Coppin State

TV CHANNEL: Next Level Sports
Time
5:30
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_5027414
Women's College Basketball

How to Watch Delaware State at Coppin State

By Kristofer Habbas
1 minute ago
lowry-derozan
SI Guide

Bulls, Heat Meet in Battle of Eastern Conference Contenders

By Kevin Sweeney
14 minutes ago
college soccer
Argentine Primera Nacional Soccer

How to Watch Almagro vs. Instituto

By Justin Carter
31 minutes ago
USATSI_17579289
College Baseball

How to Watch St. John's at Oregon

By Adam Childs
31 minutes ago
Feb 16, 2022; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzles guard Ja Morant (12) shoots as Portland Trail Blazers center Jusuf Nurkic (27) defends during the second half at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Portland Trail Blazers vs. Phoenix Suns: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/2/2022

By What's On TV Staff
53 minutes ago
Feb 27, 2022; New York, New York, USA; Philadelphia 76ers guard James Harden (1) and center Joel Embiid (21) greet each other after the New York Knicks call a timeout in the fourth quarter at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

New York Knicks vs. Philadelphia 76ers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/2/2022

By What's On TV Staff
55 minutes ago
Feb 16, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown (7) attempts a basket in front of Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham (2) during the second half at the TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Atlanta Hawks vs. Boston Celtics: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/1/2022

By What's On TV Staff
57 minutes ago
Feb 27, 2022; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham (2) dribbles toward Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges (0) during the second half at the Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sportsthe
NBA

Detroit Pistons vs. Washington Wizards: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/1/2022

By What's On TV Staff
58 minutes ago
Feb 24, 2022; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Aaron Holiday (4) shoots as Oklahoma City Thunder guard Josh Giddey (3) defends the shot during the second half at Paycom Center. Phoenix won 124-104. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Sacramento Kings vs. Oklahoma City Thunder: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/28/2022

By What's On TV Staff
59 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy