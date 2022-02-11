How to Watch DePaul at Connecticut in Women's College Basketball

The Connecticut Huskies are coming off a historic loss and look to bounce back against the DePaul Blue Demons.

You have to go back to 2013 when Macklemore’s “Thrift Shop” was the No. 1 song of the year and everyone was obsessed with Frozen to find the last time No. 8 Connecticut (15-5) lost a conference game. The Huskies lost to Villanova (69-72) heading into today’s game against the second-best team in the Big East, DePaul (19-6) who can try to give the Huskies their first conference losing streak in seemingly forever.

How to Watch DePaul at Connecticut today:

Game Date: Feb. 11, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: SportsNet NY

Despite the second straight huge game from freshman Azzi Fudd (29 points) the Huskies lost to the Wildcats (69-72):

This season the Huskies keep getting tripped up after they gain some momentum. After a 6-3 start with tough losses to ranked opponents, they won three in a row before losing to Oregon.

Then they won six in a row and looked great against No. 7 Tennessee, before losing to the Wildcats.

It has been an uneven season thanks to being short-handed without freshman Fudd for a period of the season and without one of the best players in the country in Paige Bueckers only playing six games so far. At full strength, they are easily one of the best teams in the country, but without their star they are just another Top 15 team.

On the other side for the Blue Demons, they are 3-2 in their last five games, including a loss to the Huskies (78-80).

They are led by the duo of Aneesah Morrow (20.6 points, 13.4 rebounds and 4.6 steals plus blocks per game) and Sonya Morris (17.9 points, 4.1 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game).

