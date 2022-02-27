Creighton looks to extend a four-game win streak when it takes on DePaul in women's basketball.

Creighton looks to extend a four-game win streak heading into the Big East tournament next week by defeating DePaul for the second time this month on Sunday.

How to Watch DePaul at Creighton in Women’s College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Feb. 27, 2022

Game Time: 12 p.m. ET

TV: FOX Sports 1

Creighton is tough to beat at home this season with a 12-2 record in Omaha. Although it cannot catch the top-seeded Connecticut Huskies, Creighton can secure the No. 2 seed in the Big East tournament with a win on Sunday.

Powered by a 24-12 fourth quarter, Creighton defeated Depaul 77-68 in their last matchup earlier this month. From the final minute of the third quarter through the four-minute mark of the fourth, Creighton outscored Depaul 20-6 to build a 71-63 lead and never looked back.

Creighton’s Emma Ronsiek led all scorers with 23 points and six rebounds while three other Bluejays finished in double figures in the win.

With Creighton victorious in its last two matchups against the Blue Demons, the Bluejays look to finish an impressive season with a 16-4 conference record.

