How to Watch DePaul at Seton Hall in Women's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

DePaul and star freshman Aneesah Morrow head on the road to face Seton Hall.

DePaul (17-5) goes on the road on Sunday to take on Seton Hall (8-9) in a women's college basketball contest.

How to Watch DePaul at Seton Hall in Women's College Basketball today:

Game Date: Jan. 30, 2022

Game Time: 4:30 p.m. ET

TV: FOX Sports 1

The Blue Demons are 9-2 in conference play thanks to the strong play of Aneesah Morrow, arguably the best freshman player in the nation.

On Friday against St. John's, Morrow scored 22 points on 9-for-21 shooting and also pulled down 18 rebounds, including seven on the offensive end. She also had three steals.

But DePaul is more than just Morrow. Lexi Held scored 24 points on 9-for-15 shooting in the win, while Sonya Morris added 22 points, nine rebounds and seven assists. The team combined for 14 steals.

Seton Hall is 3-6 in conference play and has lost two in a row. The offense evaporated over the last couple of games, scoring 38 points against UConn and 43 against Marquette. Andra Espinoza-Hunter led the team in scoring in the loss to Marquette with 13 points on 5-for-14 shooting.

Seton Hall hasn't beaten DePaul since 2019. The Blue Demons have won 11 of the last 12 meetings.

