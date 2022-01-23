Skip to main content

How to Watch DePaul at Xavier in Women's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

DePaul looks to win its fourth in a row when it takes on Xavier on Sunday.

DePaul (15-4) will go on the road on Sunday to face Xavier (6-10) in Cincinnati in a Big East women's basketball contest.

Game Date: Jan. 23, 2022

Game Time: 2:00 p.m. ET

TV: CBSSN

Watch DePaul at Xavier online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Blue Demons are 7-1 in conference play, with the only loss coming in overtime against Marquette. The team has scored over 100 points in each of the last two games, most recently beating Butler on Friday 103-69 in a game where star freshman Aneesah Morrow scored 33 points and grabbed 15 rebounds. Morrow was 15-for-20 from the floor. On the season, she averages 18.9 points per game on 52.3% shooting.

Four other DePaul players scored in double figures, with Sonya Morris leading the non-Morrow scorers with 18 on 6-for-17 shooting. Darrione Rogers added 13 points and nine rebounds. 

On the other end is Xavier, which has lost four games in a row and sits at 1-6 in conference play. The team has failed to score 50 points in its last three games, most recently losing 65-46 to Marquette.

These two teams last met in December, with DePaul winning 103-85. Xavier has lost all 17 games between these teams, with its best result being an overtime loss in 2019.

Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

