How to Watch First Four: DePaul vs Dayton in Women’s Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The First Four in the Women’s NCAA Tournament kicks off with DePaul and Dayton facing off today.

No. 11 seeded DePaul (22-10) is representing the Big East and looking to get into the field of 64 today against No. 11 seeded Dayton (25-6), which is representing the Atlantic 10 Conference. Both teams are playing for the opportunity to face off against No. 6 seeded Georgia out of the SEC. This will be a contrast of styles as the Blue Demons get up and down the court scoring at a high level while the Flyers are a more balanced, defensive-oriented team.

How to Watch First Four: DePaul vs Dayton in Women’s Basketball today:

Game Date: Mar. 16, 2022

Game Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN U

Watch First Four: DePaul vs Dayton in Women’s Basketball online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

This season, the Flyers averaged 65.9 points per game and gave up 54.3 points to their opponents. When the Flyers score the ball, at least 78 points, to be exact, they are 3-0 this season and a dangerous overall team.

On the other side, the Blue Demons can score. They are averaging 87.4 points per game and giving up 78.5 points per game.

They are a shootout type of team, scoring 100-plus points in nine games this season, going 9-0 in those high-scoring affairs.

However, in games where they scored fewer than 100 points, they were 13-10, showing how easily their defense can lose them a game if their offense is not elite.

The Blue Demons offense has been led by Aneesah Morrow with 21.7 points and 13.8 rebounds along with four others scoring in double-figures on average for the season. They can fill it up fast with the offense funneling through Morrow inside and stretching out with their guards and shooting.

