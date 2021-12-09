No. 14 Kentucky will host the Blue Demons of DePaul on Thursday night.

DePaul (7-2) makes a brief road trip to face No. 14 Kentucky (6-1) in a non-conference contest.

How to Watch DePaul at Kentucky in Women's College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Dec. 9, 2021

Game Time: 7 p.m. ET

TV: SEC Network

The Wildcats are on a four-game winning streak, dominating each of those contests by over 20 points. That includes an 83-60 win over West Virginia in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge.

Kentucky's only loss came against No. 10 Indiana, though its only win over a team ranked in the top 150 in Her Hoop Stats rating was the win over the Mountaineers.

The Wildcats rank eighth in points per game and seventh in margin per game, led by potential 2022 WNBA lottery pick Rhyne Howard, who is averaging 20.6 points, 7.4 rebounds, 4.9 assists, 3.4 steals and 1.0 blocks per game. Dre'una Edwards is second on the team in scoring at 18.9 points per game.

DePaul comes into this game on a three-game winning streak, most recently defeating Xavier. The team is 2-0 in conference play, but its next three games are non-conference contests.

The Blue Demons played a pair of top teams, losing to 6-0 Arizona and 8-1 Texas A&M. They do have two wins over teams with a top 100 Her Hoop Stats rating, defeating Northwestern and Rutgers.

The team is second in points per game at 88.2, led by Aneesah Morrow's 18.4 per contest. She's one of four players on the team averaging double-digit points.

These teams met last December, with Kentucky winning 86-82.

