Skip to main content
    •
    December 9, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch DePaul at Kentucky in Women's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    No. 14 Kentucky will host the Blue Demons of DePaul on Thursday night.
    Author:

    DePaul (7-2) makes a brief road trip to face No. 14 Kentucky (6-1) in a non-conference contest.

    How to Watch DePaul at Kentucky in Women's College Basketball Today:

    Game Date: Dec. 9, 2021

    Game Time: 7 p.m. ET

    TV: SEC Network

    Live Stream DePaul at Kentucky on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    The Wildcats are on a four-game winning streak, dominating each of those contests by over 20 points. That includes an 83-60 win over West Virginia in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge.

    Kentucky's only loss came against No. 10 Indiana, though its only win over a team ranked in the top 150 in Her Hoop Stats rating was the win over the Mountaineers.

    The Wildcats rank eighth in points per game and seventh in margin per game, led by potential 2022 WNBA lottery pick Rhyne Howard, who is averaging 20.6 points, 7.4 rebounds, 4.9 assists, 3.4 steals and 1.0 blocks per game. Dre'una Edwards is second on the team in scoring at 18.9 points per game.

    DePaul comes into this game on a three-game winning streak, most recently defeating Xavier. The team is 2-0 in conference play, but its next three games are non-conference contests.

    The Blue Demons played a pair of top teams, losing to 6-0 Arizona and 8-1 Texas A&M. They do have two wins over teams with a top 100 Her Hoop Stats rating, defeating Northwestern and Rutgers.

    The team is second in points per game at 88.2, led by Aneesah Morrow's 18.4 per contest. She's one of four players on the team averaging double-digit points.

    These teams met last December, with Kentucky winning 86-82.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    December
    9
    2021

    DePaul at Kentucky

    TV CHANNEL: SEC Network
    Time
    7:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Chicago Blackhawks
    NHL

    How to Watch Blackhawks at Canadiens

    46 seconds ago
    Oct 28, 2021; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey (0) dribbles the ball in front of Detroit Pistons forward Jerami Grant (9) during the third quarter at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    How To Watch Jazz at 76ers

    46 seconds ago
    villanova women basketball
    Women's College Basketball

    How to Watch Villanova at James Madison in Women's College Basketball

    46 seconds ago
    UConn Huskies
    Women's College Basketball

    How to Watch UConn at Georgia Tech

    46 seconds ago
    kentucky womens basketball
    Women's College Basketball

    How to Watch DePaul at Kentucky in Women's College Basketball

    46 seconds ago
    USATSI_17302257
    College Basketball

    How to Watch LIU at Fordham

    46 seconds ago
    USATSI_17304959
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Purdue at Rutgers

    46 seconds ago
    USATSI_15701653
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Bethune-Cookman at NC State

    30 minutes ago
    texas basketball
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Texas vs. Seton Hall

    30 minutes ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy