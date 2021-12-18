Nebraska goes for its 11th win in a row on Sunday afternoon when it hosts Drake in women's college basketball.

Nebraska has been great to start the season as the Cornhuskers have reeled off 10 straight wins including six at home. They still find themselves outside the top 25, but if they keep winning they will be ranked soon.

They have blown out most of the teams on their schedule but have also shown they can win the close ones by beating Minnesota by three and in-state rival Creighton by five.

Sunday the Huskers look to stay perfect as they host a Drake team that has won six straight and looked impressive doing it.

The Bulldogs have been absolutely dominant since they lost two in a row against South Dakota and Iowa State. They have won their last five games by at least 24 points and are playing great.

Sunday, though, they get a huge test against a Nebraska team that is a hot as anyone int he country right now. They will have to play great if they want to pull off the upset on the road.

