How to Watch Drexel at Delaware in Women's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Drexel and Delaware battle for the No. 1 spot in CAA standings in women's basketball on Sunday.

Drexel will take to the road on Sunday as it plays Delaware in a CAA conference game. The two teams are currently tied for first in conference standings so this will be a big game to determine who will take the No. 1 spot heading into the final leg of the season.  

How to Watch Drexel at Delaware in Women's College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Feb. 20, 2022

Game Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports Philadelphia

Live Stream Drexel at Delaware on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

During their last meeting, Drexel took the win with a score of 70-62. Hannah Nihill led the scoring in its last game against Delaware with 22 points. Keishana Washington was not far behind with 21 points. Washington also led in scoring with 17 points in the Dragons' last game, a 58-54 win over Towson to give them their 10th straight win.

Also on a winning streak are the Blue Hens with eight straight. They will look to senior Jasmine Dickey to continue her high-scoring streak. Dickey put up 36 points against Hofstra last week to help earn her second consecutive CAA Player of the Week award. They will also look to Ty Battle to pull down rebounds under the basket.

Tune in to see which team is able to claim the top spot this week.

Regional restrictions may apply.

USATSI_17708980
