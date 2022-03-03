The Drexel Dragons (23-3) look to extend a six-game winning streak when they visit the James Madison Dukes (13-14) in a CAA showdown at Atlantic Union Bank Center on Thursday.

How to Watch Drexel at James Madison in Women’s College Basketball Today:

Game Date: March 3, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports Washington

Drexel is red-hot heading into their final two games of the regular season with six-straight wins and a two-game win streak over James Madison, including a 64-61 victory last month.

James Madison led its last matchup with Drexel 52-47 heading into the fourth quarter, but Drexel outscored the Dukes 17-9 in the frame to come from behind and steal a win.

Drexel started the fourth quarter on a 6-0 run to take the lead, but James Madison fought back to go up by one with less than three minutes to go. The Dukes then couldn’t score down three points in the final seconds after the Dragons made their free throws to seal the win.

The Dragons look to improve to 16-1 in CAA play with their winning streak on the line on Thursday night.

