How to Watch Duke at NC State in Women's College Basketball

The ACC throws their hat in the ring for a potential game of the day with the Duke Devils and NC State meeting on Sunday.

This season, No. 16 Duke (11-3) have gotten off to an uneven start against conference foes, going 2-2 so far, and have a huge game against No. 4 N.C. State (15-2). The Wolfpack are riding a five-game winning streak and put that on the line against a game Blue Devils team.

How to Watch Duke at NC State today:

Game Date: Jan. 16, 2022

Game Time: 4:00 p.m. ET

TV: ACC Network (National)

Watch Duke at NC State online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Wolfpack crushed North Carolina (72-45) during their five-game winning streak setting the table for today's game:

Since their 8-0 start, the Blue Devils have hit a bumpier road going 3-3 overall (2-2 in conference) against strong competition. Their first loss of the season came to No. 1 ranked South Carolina (46-55), followed by trading wins and losses.

Surprisingly, their two other losses came to a Virginia Tech team that seems to have the Blue Devils number.

In two games, the Blue Devils are being outplayed, scoring 54.5 points per game and giving up 71.0 to Virginia Tech. In between those losses the Blue Devils have defeated Notre Dame and Syracuse.

Now the Blue Devils look to get back on track, but the schedule does not get easier with one of the best teams in the country on deck in the Wolfpack.

This season the Wolfpack are an offensive blizzard with 79.5 points per game and giving up only 56.6 points to their opponents for a +22.9 scoring margin.

The offense is a balanced attack with every player chipping in, making them even harder to defend.

Regional restrictions may apply.