How to Watch Duke at Syracuse in Women's College Basketball

Duke has gone 2-2 in its last four games and looks to get back on track in women's college basketball against Syracuse.

No. 17 ranked Duke (10-2) started off the season 8-0 and have gone 2-2 since, including 1-1 in conference play, where it plays Syracuse (8-6) today. The ACC looks to be a very competitive conference this season so every win against teams like the Orange will go a long way to the standings, seedings, conference tournament and eventually the NCAA Tournament.

How to Watch Duke at Syracuse today:

Game Date: Jan. 9, 2022

Game Time: 2:00 p.m. ET

TV: NESN

Watch Duke at Syracuse online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

In their last four games, the Blue Devils have looked more human in comparison to their 8-0 start to the season that did feature strong wins.

During their undefeated start, they averaged 80.8 points per game and gave up only 58.9 points to their opponents. They were winning by a margin of +21.8 points per game. The offense was rolling and they looked like a potential Final 4 team.

Since then, they have dipped some to only 62.8 points per game and their opponents are averaging 59.3 points per game.

Overall this season, the Blue Devils have a balanced attack with Celeste Taylor averaging 12.2 points, 6.3 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game, with Shayeann Day-Wilson (11.9 points, 3.3 assists and 2.6 rebounds) and Elizabeth Balogun chipping in 11.5 points and 4.5 rebounds per game.

On the other side, the Orange are averaging 76.9 points and giving up 68.6 points to their opponents.

They have lost two in a row with a few postponed games in the mix as well.

Regional restrictions may apply.