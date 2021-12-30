Skip to main content
    December 30, 2021
    How to Watch Duke at Virginia Tech in Women's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    The 2021-22 women's college basketball season will continue forward on Thursday with Duke hitting the road to take on Virginia Tech.
    With the sports world threatened by COVID-19 once again, fans should be enjoying watching live games on TV. On Thursday night, women's college basketball fans will have a great game to catch. That matchup features No. 15 Duke hitting the road to take on the talented Hokies of Virginia Tech.

    How to Watch Duke Blue Devils at Virginia Tech Hokies Today:

    Game Date: Dec. 30, 2021

    Game Time: 7:00 p.m. EST

    TV Channel: ACC Network (G)

    Live stream the Duke Blue Devils at Virginia Tech Hokies game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Coming into this game, the Blue Devils have started the season off with an impressive 9-1 record. They are looking like a legitimate contender this season. Last time out, Duke ended up beating Charleston Southern by a final score of 78-35.

    On the other side of the court, the Hokies hold a 9-3 record themselves entering this game. Virginia Tech is not a team to be messed with. The Hokies are fresh off of a dominant 92-75 victory over Florida State in their last matchup.

    Both of these teams are quality squads on both sides of the court. This should be a very intriguing ACC showdown. Make sure to tune in to see which team comes out with the big-time victory.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

