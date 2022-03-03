Can Duke get back on track against Miami in the ACC Tournament today when the programs meet in women's basketball?

It has been a bumpy ride for Duke (17-12) this season after starting the year 11-2 with a big win over No. 9 Iowa (79-64). The Blue Devils ended the season 6-10 in their final 16 games. The Blue Devils did beat their opponents today, Miami, in their only game of the season and will look to repeat that history here today in the ACC Tournament.

How to Watch ACC Tournament, Second Round: Duke vs. Miami in Women’s Basketball today:

Game Date: Mar. 3, 2022

Game Time: 6:00 p.m. ET

TV: NESN Plus

The Blue Devils won the only game this season between the teams (58-49), controlling the game from start to finish and wearing out the Hurricanes:

In that first game, Miela Goodchild led the way with 17 points and seven rebounds with Shayeann Day-Wilson chipping in 11 points and seven assists to pace the offense.

Where the Blue Devils stood out was on the defensive end. They forced the Hurricanes to 31-31-82 splits for the game, only allowed four made threes and 14 turnovers to eight assists overall as a team. They really restricted the court and locked down the Hurricanes in a way that, if repeated, should see the Blue Devils move on in the ACC Tournament.

In their last seven games, the Blue Devils have gone 2-5 with four double-figure losses.

The Hurricanes are going in the other direction, going 5-1 in their last six games with five double-figure wins and one loss to No. 25 Virginia Tech.

Which team will advance on to play No. 4 Louisville in the quarterfinals of the ACC Tournament?

