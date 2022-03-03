Skip to main content

How to Watch ACC Tournament, Second Round: Duke vs. Miami in Women’s Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Can Duke get back on track against Miami in the ACC Tournament today when the programs meet in women's basketball?

It has been a bumpy ride for Duke (17-12) this season after starting the year 11-2 with a big win over No. 9 Iowa (79-64). The Blue Devils ended the season 6-10 in their final 16 games. The Blue Devils did beat their opponents today, Miami, in their only game of the season and will look to repeat that history here today in the ACC Tournament.

How to Watch ACC Tournament, Second Round: Duke vs. Miami in Women’s Basketball today:

Game Date: Mar. 3, 2022

Game Time: 6:00 p.m. ET

TV: NESN Plus

Watch ACC Tournament, Second Round: Duke vs. Miami in Women’s Basketball online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Blue Devils won the only game this season between the teams (58-49), controlling the game from start to finish and wearing out the Hurricanes:

In that first game, Miela Goodchild led the way with 17 points and seven rebounds with Shayeann Day-Wilson chipping in 11 points and seven assists to pace the offense.

Where the Blue Devils stood out was on the defensive end. They forced the Hurricanes to 31-31-82 splits for the game, only allowed four made threes and 14 turnovers to eight assists overall as a team. They really restricted the court and locked down the Hurricanes in a way that, if repeated, should see the Blue Devils move on in the ACC Tournament.

In their last seven games, the Blue Devils have gone 2-5 with four double-figure losses.

The Hurricanes are going in the other direction, going 5-1 in their last six games with five double-figure wins and one loss to No. 25 Virginia Tech.

Which team will advance on to play No. 4 Louisville in the quarterfinals of the ACC Tournament?

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

March
3
2022

ACC Tournament, Second Round: Duke vs. Miami in Women’s Basketball

TV CHANNEL: NESN Plus
Time
6:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_17810427
Women's College Basketball

How to Watch ACC Tournament, Second Round: Duke vs. Miami

By Kristofer Habbas
3 minutes ago
USATSI_17773321
Women's College Basketball

How to Watch Pac-12 Tournament, Second Quarterfinal: Oregon State vs. Stanford

By Kristofer Habbas
33 minutes ago
USATSI_17724205
Women's College Basketball

How to Watch Morgan State at Coppin State in Women’s College Basketball

By Evan Lazar
33 minutes ago
Feb 5, 2022; Boise, Idaho, USA; San Jose State Spartans forward Shon Robinson (2) shoots the ball against Boise State Broncos forward Mladen Armus (33) and forward Abu Kigab (24) in the second half at ExtraMile Arena. Boise State won 76-60. Mandatory Credit: Brian Losness-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

San Jose State vs. Utah State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/4/2022

By What's On TV Staff
34 minutes ago
Mar 4, 2021; Richmond, Virginia, USA; Richmond Spiders guard Jacob Gilyard (0) reacts in the final minute against the Duquesne Dukes in the second half in the second round of the 2021 Atlantic 10 Conference Tournament at Stuart C. Siegel Center. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Saint Bonaventure vs. Richmond: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/4/2022

By What's On TV Staff
35 minutes ago
Nov 24, 2021; Fort Myers, Florida, USA; Southern Utah Thunderbirds guard John Knight III (3) drives the ball around Bowling Green Falcons guard Daeqwon Plowden (25) during the second half at Suncoast Credit Union Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Toledo vs. Bowling Green: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/4/2022

By What's On TV Staff
36 minutes ago
Dec 12, 2021; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers guard Taz Sherman (12) shoots a jumper over Kent State Golden Flashes guard Sincere Carry (3) during the second half at WVU Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Kent State vs. Buffalo: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/4/2022

By What's On TV Staff
36 minutes ago
Dec 1, 2021; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks guard Jacob Young (42) shoots the ball over UC Riverside Highlanders center Callum McRae (25) during the first half at Matthew Knight Arena. Mandatory Credit: Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

CSU Fullerton vs. UC Riverside: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/3/2022

By What's On TV Staff
38 minutes ago
Mar 11, 2021; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Fresno State Bulldogs forward Orlando Robinson (10) dribbles the ball while defended by Colorado State Rams guard John Tonje (1) during the first half at the Thomas &amp; Mack Center. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

San Diego State vs. Fresno State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/3/2022

By What's On TV Staff
38 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy