How to Watch Duquesne at Massachusetts in Women's College Basketball

Duquesne (9-14) heads out on the road on Sunday to take on Massachusetts (19-5) in a women's college basketball contest.

How to Watch Duquesne at Massachusetts Today:

Game Date: Feb. 13, 2022

Game Time: 12:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: CBSSN

UMass has won four in a row and has a 7-3 record in conference play.

The team is coming off of an 87-58 win over George Mason on Friday. with Sydney Taylor leading the team with 27 points on 8-for-17 shooting in the victory. She also added three rebounds and five assists. Sam Breen had a double-double with 15 points and 11 boards while also adding four assists, while Destiney Philoxy added 10 assists of her own, plus six points and six boards.

As a team, UMass had 25 assists.

Duquesne is 4-7 in conference play and has lost three in a row, most recently losing on Wednesday to George Washington 50-48. Libby Bazelak had 13 points and nine rebounds in the loss to lead the team in both stats.

While Duquesne leads the all-time series against UMass, the team has lost three of the last four. But before that, Duquesne had a 10-game win streak in the series.

